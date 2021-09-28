Thurs., Sept. 30

Grilled chicken sandwich, cheese pizza slice, peas, grapes

Fri., Oct. 1

Garlic flatbread pizza, pasta bar, salad bar, peaches, Rice Krispie Treat

Mon., Oct. 4

Beef taco stick, beef and cheese nachos, steamed cauliflower, baby carrots, cucumber, salad bar, pears, garlic breadstick

Tues., Oct. 5

Sloppy Joe, beef and cheese nachos, baked beans, baby carrots, cucumber, salad bar, blueberries

Wed., Oct. 6

The Max cheese sticks with marinara, beef and cheese nachos, mixed veggies, pineapple tidbits

Thurs., Oct. 7

BBQ rib patty sandwich, ceef and cheese nachos, salad bar, broccoli, baby carrots, cucumber, apple

Recommended for you