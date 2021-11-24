Cambridge wrestling returns for a normal season

After co-oping with Marshall High School last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blue Jays wrestlers return to a normal season as practices get underway.
“It’s kind of like a reset year so to speak, just bringing everyone back and getting to practice under some fairly normal circumstances...but a totally different year than last year,” said Cambridge head coach Peter Moe.
The Blue Jays look to be on the younger side with the majority of their roster underclassmen. Three-year varsity wrestler Aevri Ciha returns for her senior season.
“Her leadership the past three years has been great. She’s going to be competing at the girls state this year, so we’re excited to have her in our lineup,” said Moe.
Along with Ciha, Cambridge returns junior Gunnar Sperle and sophomores Joe Downing and Jamayne Flom-Pressley to the lineup.
“We’ve got a mix of experienced kids and inexperienced and some kids with some experience, so it’s been a good mix so far this year,” said Moe.
The varsity lineup features Ciha as the lone senior; juniors Geronimo Moreno-Campos, Ivan Sopkovich and Sperle; sophomores Downing, Flom-Pressley, Tyce Bettenhausen, Isaac Faist and Sam Hanson; and freshman Thomas Peterson, Bryce Duckert, Clayton Stenjem, Maverick Slaven, Aiden Sperle, Conner Terras and Garret Wendricks.