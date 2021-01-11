Jan. 14
Chicken corn dog, turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, baby carrots romaine lettuce, diced peaches
Jan. 15
Loaded baked potato, turkey and cheese sandwich, oven roasted brussel sprouts, baby carrots, baked apples, strawberry delight cookie
Jan. 18
Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Jan. 19
Cheeseburger, pizza quesadilla, baby carrots, tater tots, pears
Jan. 20
BBQ pork sandwich, baby carrots, baked beans, applesauce
Jan. 21
Breaded chicken patty on a bun, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, grapes
Jan. 22
Jumbo Ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, rice krispy treats
