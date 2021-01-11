Jan. 14

Chicken corn dog, turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, baby carrots romaine lettuce, diced peaches

Jan. 15

Loaded baked potato, turkey and cheese sandwich, oven roasted brussel sprouts, baby carrots, baked apples, strawberry delight cookie

Jan. 18

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Jan. 19

Cheeseburger, pizza quesadilla, baby carrots, tater tots, pears

Jan. 20

BBQ pork sandwich, baby carrots, baked beans, applesauce

Jan. 21

Breaded chicken patty on a bun, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, grapes

Jan. 22

Jumbo Ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, rice krispy treats

Load comments