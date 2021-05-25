May 27 Art and Life Calendar

REGIONAL
Dane County Humane Society training classes
The Dane County Humane Society is offering dog-training classes, running from May to November. Online registration is required at www.giveshelter.org/dog-training. The society is offering in-person courses running for six weeks in the spring, summer and fall. Course topics include puppy preschool, canine kindergarten, behavior fundamentals and intermediate behavior. It’s also offering a virtual workshop on loose leash walking from May 12 to Nov. 10, which includes a 90-minute virtual workshop and a 30-minute private lesson. More information: www.giveshelter.org.
CAMBRIDGE
May 27: Safe at Home
The Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a Safe at Home class for students in grades 4-6 to prepare them to stay home alone on May 27 at 6 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The class teaches safe habits, how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do in emergencies. The cost is $30 for residents, and $35 for non-residents. To register, visit www.cambridgecap.net.
May 28-31: Build Your Own Brat Fest
Cambridge Market Cafe is an official site May 28-31 for Build Your Own Brat Fest, a locally-focused 2021 version of the World’s Largest Brat Fest, traditionally held in Madison. World’s Largest Brat Fest is hitting the road this year with more than 50 locations in Dane County, raising money for local charities. Johnsonville Brats will be $3, along with special “brat-inspired” side dishes from the cafe. Related activities will include Take Your Brat to Work Day on Friday, May 28; plein aire painters on Saturday, May 29; live music with Nick Venturella on Sunday, May 30; and a meet-and-greet with Icelandic horses on Monday, May 31. Cambridge Market Cafe is at 217 W. Main St. in downtown Cambridge.
Cambridge Pizza Pit is also a Build Your Own Brat site.
June 3: Community Cafe
The Cambridge Community Cafe is returning on Thursday, June 3 at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, from 6-7 p.m. The Community Cafe is a community-wide free meal hosted by the Cambridge Community Activities Program. On the menu will be hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, watermelon and desserts. Participants should bring a chair, and fill out a Google Form to register, which can be found on the Cambridge Food Pantry and Resource Center social media page. The meal will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. More information: (608) 423-8142.
June 8: Shrimp fundraiser
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is selling Awesome Shrimp as a fundraiser until Tuesday, June 8. The shrimp are royal red colossal shrimp, caught near Argentina. The cost is $30 for a two pound bag. Pick-up will be Tuesday, June 15 from 4-6 p.m. at the Lions clubhouse, 136 Lagoon Lane. To order, contact your local Lions Club member, contact the club on social media or email cambridgelions@yahoo.com. More information: CambridgeWiLions.org.
June 18: Lions Club pizza sale
The Cambridge Area Lions Club is offering grilled made-to-order pizzas on Friday, June 18 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the lions clubhouse next to the Cambridge Wildlife and Fishing Area on Lagoon Road. Order pizza ahead of time, pick up on June 18 and take home or have a picnic by the pond. The club usually makes these grilled pizzas at the annual outdoor summer concerts in Veterans Park. More information: cambridgelions@yahoo.com.
DEERFIELD
May 27: Lions Chicken BBQ
The Deerfield Lions Club is holding its spring chicken barbecue on Thursday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Fireman’s Park in Deerfield. The cost is $10 per meal, and there will be curbside residential or business delivery options. Preorder at https://deerfield-lions-club.square.site/s/shop.
May 29: Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market will be open every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main Street. The 2021 market opened May 15, and will run every Saturday through Oct. 16. All current Dane County COVID-19 rules will apply. More information: deerfieldfarmmarket@gmail.com.
June 9: Blood drive
The Deerfield High School student council will host a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, June 9 from 1-6 p.m. at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.