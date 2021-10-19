Shipping bottlenecks lend new perspective to 'Buy Local'

Buy Local isn’t a new campaign; it’s been around for years.
During the farmers market season that’s now winding down, we hear it often in reference to the importance of buying local tomatoes, corn and other produce. During national recalls of contaminated lettuce, local farmers market vendors are quick to point out that those don’t involve them.
During the fall art tour and holiday craft fair season that’s kicking off now, the Buy Local focus shifts to items like pottery, fiber arts, jewelry, painting and decor.
Local retailers, including restaurants, plea with us year-round to consider who ultimately benefits from our spending.
But occasionally, the Buy Local message is illuminated in a way that especially drives it home.
A social media meme circulating locally, in advance of this weekend’s Earth, Wood and Fire Artist Tour in Cambridge, Deerfield, Lake Mills, Johnson Creek and Jefferson, said it well: local art will never be tied up at a shipping port.
Pandemic-era supply chain disruptions are challenging small and large businesses around the world. We’re being warned to do our holiday shopping early if specific items matter.
But if you plan to Buy Local this holiday season, the meme suggests, potential shipping backups won’t matter. That’s because locally-made items will never have seen the inside of a shipping container.
The organization Dane Buy Local on its website, danebuylocal.com, lists a series of reasons we should purchase from our hometown retailers. One reason on its list sticks out: buying local helps give our community its distinct personality.
Especially in our rural small towns, that have yet to be swallowed up by suburban conformity, that matters.
Between now and the end of December, local shop owner will be working hard to lure us in.
Some will host open houses with their front windows beautifully decorated for the holidays. That creativity will become a backdrop for our holiday cookie walks, tree lightings and other festivities.
Some local retailers are already discussing staying open late on certain dates, to make it easier for us to stop by. They’ll soon begin urging us to visit on Small Business Saturday, two days after Thanksgiving.
Supporting local retailers many not benefit the global shipping industry. But it will benefit those shop owners, who are our friends and neighbors, and whom we want to still see in business next year.
It will benefit the community in general, keeping it a place where people want to live, work and play.
And it might save Christmas morning, when our friends and loved ones find actual gifts under the tree, not just a screen shot of an email saying their wish list is delayed in some port until February.