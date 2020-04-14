Badger Bank has made a $1,166 donation to the Cambridge Food Pantry to support its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, following a fund drive in which it matched up to $1,000 of donations to support area food pantries.
Donations exceeded its expectations, the bank said in a release, resulting in a total of $2,518 donated to food pantries in Fort Atkinson, Cambridge, Johnson Creek and Jefferson.
”We genuinely care for our neighbors and strive to always give back, especially during this difficult time,” the release said.
“I am so proud of our team here at Badger Bank, their support of our customers and friends is top notch. The bank is thrilled to give back to the communities we serve in such a positive and necessary way, such as food.” said Steve Dehnert, President & CEO of Badger Bank. “We are dedicated to our community and are happy to show our support through the unprecedented times we are living in.”
The month of April represents Community Banking Month. In citing the importance of community banks, Badger Bank noted that:
- Community banks respect and honor their community ties. Community banks have symbiotic relationships with their communities—one cannot thrive without the other.
- Community banks are relationship lenders. They know their customers and understand their financial needs.
- Community banks understand and embrace local businesses. A study from theFederal Reserve Banks found that small businesses that apply for loans with community banks are the most successful and most satisfied.
- Community banks give back. Serving local communities is second nature to community banks.
“When you bank locally, you’re reinvesting in your community, contributing to the welfare of your neighbors and building a legacy of prosperity for future generations,” said ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey. “Community bankers power your region’s small businesses and influence job growth one loan at a time. They’re rooted in your community, ensuring they have a stake in your financial success and the strength of the community overall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.