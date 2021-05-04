You are the owner of this article.
May 6-14 Deerfield School Meals

May 6

Elementary school: Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, raisins, salsa cup

Middle-high school: Nachos or meatball sub

May 7

Elementary school: Pizza, applesauce, corn

Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish Sandwich

May 10

Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza pocket, peaches, carrots

Middle-high school: Pepperoni and provolone on ciabatta or BBQ pork sandwich

May 11

Elementary school: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, apricots

Middle-high school: Chicken patty sandwich and tater tots or cheddar cheese melt

May 12

Elementary school: Cheese pizza, craisins, steamed broccoli

Middle-high school: (take home) Uncrustable PBJ or ham and cheddar sub

May 13

Elementary school: Popcorn chicken, emoji fries

Middle-high school: Walking taco or French bread pizza

May 14

Elementary school: Macaroni and cheese, cinnamon apples, green beans

Middle-high school: Pizza (Cheese or pepperoni) or Cuban pork sandwich (pulled pork, ham, provolone, served warm)

