May 6-14 Deerfield School Meals

May 6
Elementary school: Tortilla chips, nacho cheese sauce, raisins, salsa cup
Middle-high school: Nachos or meatball sub
May 7
Elementary school: Pizza, applesauce, corn
Middle-high school: Pizza (cheese or pepperoni) or Mr. Fish Sandwich
May 10
Elementary school: Pepperoni pizza pocket, peaches, carrots
Middle-high school: Pepperoni and provolone on ciabatta or BBQ pork sandwich
May 11
Elementary school: Chicken patty sandwich, tater tots, apricots
Middle-high school: Chicken patty sandwich and tater tots or cheddar cheese melt
May 12
Elementary school: Cheese pizza, craisins, steamed broccoli
Middle-high school: (take home) Uncrustable PBJ or ham and cheddar sub
May 13
Elementary school: Popcorn chicken, emoji fries
Middle-high school: Walking taco or French bread pizza
May 14
Elementary school: Macaroni and cheese, cinnamon apples, green beans
Middle-high school: Pizza (Cheese or pepperoni) or Cuban pork sandwich (pulled pork, ham, provolone, served warm)
