As it awaits critical upcoming guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the Deerfield School Board is continuing to consider what the rest of the summer and the fall might look like.
Superintendent Michelle Jensen told the board on June 15 the guidance from the DPI is expected to be released on Monday June 22. Among other things, it is expected to set class size caps and lay out distancing and other rules for students’ eventual return to school buildings, she said.
“June 22 is a big day for us,” Jensen predicted. “Hopefully, that will give us some clarity on what our fall will look like.”
Jensen told the board that an array of options for fall instruction remain on the table, including all-in-person and all-virtual classes, a blend of those two, and what the school district is calling “intermittent” instruction, which could come into play if school buildings open and must be later shut down due to new coronavirus waves.
Athletics
Administrators and the school board are also contemplating how to move forward with athletics, including a possible mini track and field season in July and coming fall sports practices.
Dane County moved June 15 into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening, loosening some restrictions on sports teams. If the county moves into phase 3 in coming weeks or months, restrictions would be further eased, Jensen said.
Jensen said limited competition in low-contact sports like track and field and cross-country is now allowed in Dane County. And the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has said some track, baseball and softball competition can happen between schools this summer, to make up for the canceled spring season.
Despite that allowance from the WIAA, however, medium-contact sports, including softball, baseball, basketball and volleyball, can only practice as of now in Dane County; they cannot yet compete, Jensen said. That’s different from some other counties across Wisconsin, such as nearby Jefferson County, that have fully reopened with no restrictions.
Jensen additionally noted that Deerfield school buildings and grounds remain closed through June 30, including the track, gyms and fields, contributing to sports remaining on hold for the moment.
She said she expects to meet in the coming week with Deerfield Athletic Director Matt Polzin to discuss how to proceed with track and field beginning July 1, and the outlook for other sports.
Jensen said school administrators would like to wait until August, when it’s possible Dane County will have stepped to level three of its reopening, to bring back indoor open gym times for medium-contact sports like volleyball and basketball.
As a high-contact sport, football remains entirely on hold for now, she said.
Jensen also said the community fitness center at Deerfield High School is scheduled to remain closed through the end of July. Use of school buildings by community groups also remains on hold through July.
She said that timeline could change, depending on circumstances.
“If we get into July and move into phase three, we can revisit this again,” Jensen said.
Jensen also noted that per phase-two Dane County’s reopening rules, club teams from the local community can now use the school district’s fields for practice. She said she doesn’t anticipate the school district “having any problem with teams coming here and practicing after July 1.”
She said she would like to have some guidance in place for club teams before they return, however.
“We will make sure to look at that and make some suggestions,” she said.
Traveling teams
That other Wisconsin counties are now open with no public health restrictions, is complicating the school board’s discussion of how to bring back school-sponsored sports teams.
Many conference schools that Deerfield normally competes against are now free to host games as normal, leaving individual school districts to make the call on whether to let their athletes participate.
The school board discussed at length, but took no vote, on how to handle coming requests that Deerfield student athletes compete outside of Dane County, at other conference schools.
“That’s where it gets tricky, not only for the school administration but also for the school board,” Jensen said. “I would really appreciate the board’s feedback on that.”
Issues might include whether families would be asked to privately transport students, rather than using a school bus, Jensen said.
School board members responded that it might ultimately come down to letting parents to decide whether their children may participate. That, Jensen said, would likely require some sort of parental acknowledgement of the involved risk.
The school board expects to continue the conversation at a future board meeting, and to make some decisions then.
Fall instruction
Before in-person fall instruction could happen, Jensen said district policy and administrative guideline updates are needed, addressing current realities for things like hygiene, cleaning, protective measures and staff training and information.
She said the school district would also need to have a plan in place for how to proceed if someone tests positive for COVID-19 after buildings reopen.
School board members said adhering to strict distancing and other rules could prove daunting for both staff and students.
So, too, appears daunting, is the possibly need for teachers to simultaneously instruct in-person and online this fall, the school board said. That could be the case in a blended — both virtual and in-person — model of instruction, in which different groups of students might alternate days working at home and coming to school.
In other matters at the June 15 school board meeting:
• Jensen noted that some parts of school buildings recently been “deep cleaned,” and temporarily closed off, to keep them free from potential coronavirus contamination.
• The school board approved open enrollment applications into Deerfield and requests from district residents to attend school elsewhere. Jensen said for 2020-21, 18 students are requesting to come in to Deerfield and 26 are requesting to go out via open enrollment.
• About 100 students have signed up for summer school in July, which will be virtual, with some learning packets to be picked up by younger students.
• School board meetings, that have been held virtually in recent months, will return to in-person in July, with board members socially-distanced. The next meeting is a committee of the whole, at 5 p.m. July 6, at Deerfield High School.
