The Cambridge Plan Commission has raised concerns about a requested land rezoning on U.S. Highway 12-18 in the Town of Christiana, for an automobile salvage and recycling business.
The Plan Commission on Feb. 8 voted to send a letter to the Town of Christiana, opposing the rezoning at 275 U.S. Highway 12-18, near Rodney Road, at the village’s western gateway.
That recocmmendation now goes to the Cambridge Village Board, which must give the final okay to send the letter.
Property owner Robert Johnson has applied to rezone the land from heavy commercial to manufacturing and industrial use, Cambridge Village Administrator Lisa Moen said.
The Town of Christiana’s Plan Commission will discuss the request and take public comments at meeting on Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Participants will be able to join in virtually.
The rezoning request would ultimately have to be approved by the Christiana Town Board and Dane County’s Zoning & Land Regulation Committee.
Commission members and village staff were critical of the timing of the proposed rezoning, happening simultaneously with Chicago developer Invenergy working toward building a 375-megawatt solar farm in the Towns of Christiana and Deerfield.
Both projects could significantly alter the western entrance into Cambridge, they said.
The site is in Cambridge’s extraterritorial zoning area, just beyond the village borders, in which the village has some say over development.
There was discussion at the meeting about how much, if any, legal recourse Cambridge has.
Some Plan Commission members were blunt in their opposition.
“I do not like this idea at all,” said Village Board member Kathy Cunnningham. “I would be so opposed to this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.