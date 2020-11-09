As the holiday season approaches, local organizations are mobilizing to help people in our communities get through it.
As you put up Christmas lights and plan Thanksgiving video calls, consider donating time or financial resources to support your neighbors. There are many opportunities to do so.
And if your family would benefit, reach out.
If you’d like to donate blood, there’s a chance to do that at Deerfield High School, 300 Simonson Blvd. in Deerfield, from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2. During a public health crisis, this is an impactful way to support the community.
The Deerfield Community Center is fundraising for holiday meal baskets, and holding its annual Giving Tree, where volunteers can purchase gifts or sponsor a local child.
The Cambridge Food Pantry is collecting for Thanksgiving baskets, which will be picked up by families on Nov. 18.
And the Cambridge Activities Program, which runs the pantry, is offering the option to “adopt a child” this holiday season, by providing gifts or donations.
Both Cambridge and Deerfield high schools put on food drives recently, with staff dressing up for collection and drop-off spots available around the community. Deerfield High School collected about 600 pounds of food for the Deerfield food pantry. And the need for food is ongoing; reach out to the pantries for more information about donating.
While we may not gather in large groups this holiday season, volunteering or supporting a good cause is a great way to get into the spirit.
