hot CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL Mayah Holzhueter scores 25, Cambridge girls basketball knocks off Wisconsin Heights By Calahan Steed csteed@hgnews.com csteed Author email Jan 16, 2022 38 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cambridge Blue Jays pulled away in the second half with a 49-30 victory over Wisconsin Heights on Friday, Jan. 16.Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter led the way for Cambridge (9-4) with 10 field goals, scoring 25 points. Freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft reached double figures, adding 12 points.Wisconsin Heights (3-11) received seven-point contributions from Emma-Ray Kalschuer and Keera Payne.Cambridge 49, Wisconsin Heights 30Cambridge 21 27 — 49Wisconsin Heights 17 13 — 30Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Holzhueter 10, 5-9, 25, B. Stenklyft 4, 4-6, 12, T. Stenklyft 2, 0-0, 5, Freeland 1, 2-4, 4, Roidt 1, 0-2, 2. Totals 18, 11-21, 48.Wisconsin Heights (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Kalschuer 2, 3-6, 7, Payne 2, 3-4, 7, Doherty 2, 0-2, 4, Schaefer 0, 3-4, 3, Teela 1, 0-0, 3, Geishirt 1, 0-0, 2, Crowe 1, 0-0, 2, Mickelson 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 9, 9-16, 30.Three pointers — Cambridge 1 (T. Stenklyft), Wisconsin Heights 1 (Teela).Total fouls — Cambridge 16, Wisconsin Heights 17. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you