hot
CAMBRIDGE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mayah Holzhueter scores 25, Cambridge girls basketball knocks off Wisconsin Heights

The Cambridge Blue Jays pulled away in the second half with a 49-30 victory over Wisconsin Heights on Friday, Jan. 16.

Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter led the way for Cambridge (9-4) with 10 field goals, scoring 25 points. Freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft reached double figures, adding 12 points.

Wisconsin Heights (3-11) received seven-point contributions from Emma-Ray Kalschuer and Keera Payne.

Cambridge 49, Wisconsin Heights 30

Cambridge 21 27 — 49

Wisconsin Heights 17 13 — 30

Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Holzhueter 10, 5-9, 25, B. Stenklyft 4, 4-6, 12, T. Stenklyft 2, 0-0, 5, Freeland 1, 2-4, 4, Roidt 1, 0-2, 2. Totals 18, 11-21, 48.

Wisconsin Heights (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Kalschuer 2, 3-6, 7, Payne 2, 3-4, 7, Doherty 2, 0-2, 4, Schaefer 0, 3-4, 3, Teela 1, 0-0, 3, Geishirt 1, 0-0, 2, Crowe 1, 0-0, 2, Mickelson 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 9, 9-16, 30.

Three pointers — Cambridge 1 (T. Stenklyft), Wisconsin Heights 1 (Teela).

Total fouls — Cambridge 16, Wisconsin Heights 17.

Tags

