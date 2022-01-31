 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
hot
Cambridge

Bernadine Christianson, of Cambridge, marks 103 years

  • Updated
103rd birthday

Bernadine Christianson, of Cambridge, marks her 103rd birthday with a party Jan. 27 at Home Again assisted living. 

Bernadine Christianson, of Cambridge, celebrated her 103rd birthday on Jan. 27 with a Sheepshead game with friends at Home Again assisted living. 

BC lost $2.75, unusual for her. But she’s looking forward to winning it back next week. She’ll be going out to Stagecoach for a monthly euchre game.

BC started working at the Melster Candy Company in Cambridge in 1936. The first 10 years she was on the production line making chocolates, paid 10 cents per hour. She then spent 30 years as a secretary; she can still do shorthand! She handled purchasing, production and all phases of their candy production through those years.

103rd birthday

Bernadine Christianson (seated bottom left), of Cambridge, celebrates her 103rd birthday on Jan. 27 at a Sheepshead party with friends at Home Again assisted living. 

She was one of the first residents of Home Again in Cambridge  built seven years ago on the grounds of the former Melster Candy Company. She has prepared an extensive library of her family’s genealogy, organizes and participates in Bible studies and recognizes other residents' birthdays with homemade cards.

In 1919, the year BC was born:

  • Woodrow Wilson was president; he ran on the platform of urging Congress to make the world safe for democracy!
  • Troops were returning from World War I
  • The Treaty of Versailles was signed
  • Pop up toasters, short wave radios and arc welders were invented
  • Edsel Ford succeeded his father as head of Ford Motor Co.
  • Model Ts competed with horse and buggies
  • Only 10% of 15-18 year olds attended secondary schools and only 9% graduated
  • Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin and Douglas Fairbanks were the silent film stars
  • Bread cost 10 cents, butter 68 cents and eggs 63 cents
  • A middle class family made $1,500 per year
  • Prohibition began with the 18th Amendment
  • Women couldn’t vote
  • Babe Ruth became a Yankee

Recommended for you