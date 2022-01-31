Bernadine Christianson, of Cambridge, marks 103 years

Bernadine Christianson, of Cambridge, celebrated her 103rd birthday on Jan. 27 with a Sheepshead game with friends at Home Again assisted living.
BC lost $2.75, unusual for her. But she’s looking forward to winning it back next week. She’ll be going out to Stagecoach for a monthly euchre game.
BC started working at the Melster Candy Company in Cambridge in 1936. The first 10 years she was on the production line making chocolates, paid 10 cents per hour. She then spent 30 years as a secretary; she can still do shorthand! She handled purchasing, production and all phases of their candy production through those years.
She was one of the first residents of Home Again in Cambridge built seven years ago on the grounds of the former Melster Candy Company. She has prepared an extensive library of her family’s genealogy, organizes and participates in Bible studies and recognizes other residents' birthdays with homemade cards.
In 1919, the year BC was born:
Woodrow Wilson was president; he ran on the platform of urging Congress to make the world safe for democracy!
Troops were returning from World War I
The Treaty of Versailles was signed
Pop up toasters, short wave radios and arc welders were invented
Edsel Ford succeeded his father as head of Ford Motor Co.
Model Ts competed with horse and buggies
Only 10% of 15-18 year olds attended secondary schools and only 9% graduated
Mary Pickford, Charlie Chaplin and Douglas Fairbanks were the silent film stars