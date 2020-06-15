The Deerfield Farmers Market will open this Saturday, June 20.
It will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon, through Oct. 31, in the parking lot of Deerfield Lutheran Church, 206 S. Main St. In past seasons, the starting time was 8 a.m.
The market has been working with Madison Dane County Public Health on a plan to open safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That plan has shoppers progressing one-way on foot past vendor tables, with one entrance and one exit into the shopping area.
Vendors will be required to wear masks and gloves, and will have to adhere to other new rules.
Parking will be away from the shopping area.
Shoppers are encouraged but will not be required to wear masks. Shopping is encouraged to be limited to one person per family. Additional family members are asked to consider remaining at home or in the car.
The market typically draws about a dozen vendors each week, most of whom will return for 2020.
“We are thankful this year for our amazing vendors who are thinking hard about how to keep you and themselves safe in a face-to-face market. We’re thankful for Dane County Public Health that is guiding us through this strange year. And we’re thankful, more than ever, for Deerfield Lutheran Church, for continuing to allow us on their property. Please join us in supporting our local farmers this season,” a recent social media post said.
GoFundMe campaign
The non-profit market is in the midst of an an online GoFundMe campaign to cover its costs for the next three seasons.
When it incorporated as a state-registered non-profit in 2015, the board of directors decided to continue a longtime commitment to its vendors, to keep the market free for them, the GoFundMe page said.
“We have never charged a booth fee and have never required advanced registration of vendors. Our market is a small one, with about a dozen vendors each week. All are local farmers, producers and crafters,” the page says. “Each year since 2015, the board of directors has reaffirmed that commitment to keeping the market free for vendors. However, the market has a few basic expenses that amount to about $200 a year, that it must cover.”
Those include maintaining a website, maintaining a Post Office box, paying annual state corporate filing fees and printing season posters, the post said.
“Our board is all-volunteer and Deerfield Lutheran Church allows us to be on their property weekly during the season at no charge. We are reaching out the Deerfield community for $600, enough to cover the market’s expenses for the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons. We hope that the community values the continued existence of the market and supports our commitment to not charging local farmers to sell at it,” the page says.
