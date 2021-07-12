LRCC Women

On Tuesday, June 29, rain kept the Lake Ripley CC women off the course. However, they made the best of their time playing cards and dominos. Winners of this week’s bridge winners included: 1) Carol Schneider, 2) Donna Martin, 3) Betty Reay, 4) Sarah Baird and 5) Linda Teske. Euchre winners included: 1) Pat New, 2) Cindy Hartman, 3) Jackie Slinde, 4) Marilyn Lueder, 5) Pat Gahan and 6) Jinx Caucutt.
Tuesday, July 6 brought better weather and the 18-hole golfers held a shotgun start. The team taking bragging rights for the two best ball competition included Sarah Baird, Marlene Lee, Betty Litscher and Carol Zimbric. Lisa Nelson had a birdie on #8. Sunken approaches were in abundance this week: Peggy Davis, #2; Charlene Cederberg, #7; Gail Holmberg, #9, Carol Zimbric, #16, and April Mickelson on #17.
Virginia Newcomb dominated first place in Flight 1 for the 9-hole golfers again this week taking both low net and low putts. Carol Schneider was in second place for low net and Mary Ann Zwaska was in second place for low putts. In Flight 2 first place had a tie for low net between Lora Kautzer and Jan Benzinger. Second place low net went to Jane Spindler. Low putts was another tie between Lora Kautzer and Vickie O’Kane. Second place for low putts was Jane Spindler. Congratulations to newcomer Marie Brown who made her first appearance in Flight 3 taking low net with Julie Clark taking low putts. There were no birdies or sunken approaches to report for the day.
The top 4 bridge winners for this week included: 1) Carol Schneider for the third week in a row, 2) Carole Wollin, 3) Marleen Lee and in 4) Charlene Cederberg. Euchre winners included: 1) Cindy Hartman, 2) Carol Zimbric, 3) Bernadine Christianson, 4) Jinx Caucutt with Diane Wilkinson taking low score.