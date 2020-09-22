Thursday, Sept. 24

Hamburger, cheese pizza slice, corn, baby carrots, fresh banana

Friday, Sept. 25

Fish patty, cheese pizza slice, steamed cauliflower, baby carrots, strawberry applesauce, chocolate chip cookie

Monday, Sept. 28

Pepperoni pizza, three cheese calzone, baby carrots, romaine lettuce, baked apples

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Mandarin orange chicken, three cheese calzone, green peas, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, brown rice

Wednesday, Sept. 30

BBQ beef, three cheese calzone, emoji potatoes, baby carrots, peaches, white bun

Load comments