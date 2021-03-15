CAMBRIDGE

The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.

Friday, March 19

Sloppy Joe

WW Bun

Creamed corn

Black Eyed Pea Salad

Banana

Chocolate Pudding

MO – Chickpea Joe

NCS – SF Pudding

Tuesday, March 23

Cheese Tortellini Bake

Bread Stick/Butter

Spinach

Mandarin Oranges

Blueberry Crisp

MO – Cheese tortellini in marinara

NCS – Spiced Pears

Friday, March 26

Sausage Veggie Egg Bake

Fruit Cup

Hash Brown Patty Grape Juice Cup

Cinn. Raisin Bread/Butter

MO – Veggie Egg Bake

NCS – n/a

Tuesday, March 30

Rustic Tomato Bean Soup Dinner Roll/Butter

Mixed Greens

Dressing

Peaches

Lemon Bar

MO – Egg Salad

NCS – SF Cookie

DEERFIELD

The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.

Load comments