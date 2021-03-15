CAMBRIDGE
The McFarland Senior Outreach Department serves a meal in Cambridge for older adults, at the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St., Tuesdays and Fridays at noon. Meals are pickup, drive-through style. Seniors need to pull their car up to the door, where volunteers will meet them with a pre-packaged meal. A $4 donation is suggested. For a reservation call (608) 838-7117.
Friday, March 19
Sloppy Joe
WW Bun
Creamed corn
Black Eyed Pea Salad
Banana
Chocolate Pudding
MO – Chickpea Joe
NCS – SF Pudding
Tuesday, March 23
Cheese Tortellini Bake
Bread Stick/Butter
Spinach
Mandarin Oranges
Blueberry Crisp
MO – Cheese tortellini in marinara
NCS – Spiced Pears
Friday, March 26
Sausage Veggie Egg Bake
Fruit Cup
Hash Brown Patty Grape Juice Cup
Cinn. Raisin Bread/Butter
MO – Veggie Egg Bake
NCS – n/a
Tuesday, March 30
Rustic Tomato Bean Soup Dinner Roll/Butter
Mixed Greens
Dressing
Peaches
Lemon Bar
MO – Egg Salad
NCS – SF Cookie
DEERFIELD
The Deerfield Community Center offers a senior lunch Tuesdays and Thursdays. Meals are delivered to the homes of seniors. $5 donation suggested. To reserve a spot call (608) 764-5935.
