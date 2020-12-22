Cambridge school administrators confirmed at a Dec. 21 school board meeting their plans to bring middle and high school students back in-person for the second semester.
When they begin to return on Jan. 25, it will be the first time since mid-March that most sixth-through-ninth-graders will be learning at school buildings.
The district will offer a virtual option for any families that want it for the rest of the 2020-21 school year.
Small groups of middle and high school students with special education, technology access and other needs have been coming in, and some clubs have been meeting, but otherwise classes remain virtual.
Cambridge Elementary School has been in-person continually since mid-November, after fluctuating between in-person and virtual classes earlier in the fall due to a Covid-19-related staffing shortage.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay told the board that Covid-19 case numbers are improving in both Dane and Jefferson County, lending confidence that the return will progress smoothly. He also pointed to Cambridge school district data that shows no confirmed cases of student and staff Covid-19 have involved transmission while at school, which he said speaks well to district safety protocols.
Nikolay said there’s always a chance for a post-holiday Covid-19 spike to thwart the return timeline, but he doesn’t foresee that.
“We are very committed to continuing on our timeline as set by the board,” in the fall, Nikolay said. “The consensus is we would like to go forward unless something very significant changes.”
Since November, the earlier staffing shorting has not resurfaced, and the school district is well stocked with personal protective equipment, he said.
In reports to the board, school principals shared how their buildings are getting through the pandemic and how, at the middle and high school level, they’re preparing to return.
Nikolay Middle School Principal Krista Jones said a new group of students have recently been coming in 2-3 times a week in an effort to keep them engaged.
Jones also admitted that middle school staff have been “a little frustrated,” with some students’ lack of engagement as virtual learning drags on. She said staff are “adjusting,” in an effort to keep those kids connected while also best serving those who are highly engaged. “That’s probably been the most difficult thing for us,” Jones said.
Jones noted that she is “really proud of that group of students that has been coming in since September; they have developed their own peer group, which is really unique to see.”
Jones also said a recent survey of middle schoolers showed only a handful of seventh and eighth-graders feel disconnected to school, which she said was gratifying. Feelings of disconnection were higher for sixth-graders, who have faced the extra challenge of transitioning from CES during virtual learning, she said.
Jones said the first days of in-person school in January at Nikolay will feature some special activities to help students transition back, “and to reconnect them with our staff and our routines.”
At the high school too, Principal Keith Schneider agreed that “the longer this goes on, that we remain virtual, the harder it is for kids to stay engaged, even though we are trying different strategies. We do see Ds and Fs at a higher rate that we would if we were in-person,” which, he noted, isn’t just something happening in Cambridge. Other school across Cambridge’s athletic conference are seeing similar disengagement, he said.
Schneider said work is starting on second semester high school schedules; students will soon hear more about that, he said. Efforts are also now underway, while most students remain virtual, to strengthen home room connections, in anticipation of the importance of that in-person, Keith said.
Cambridge Elementary School Principal Chris Holt shared that the recent hiring of an additional 5K teacher has helped keep classroom numbers down for in-person kindergarten.
Nikolay said schools staff “have learned a lot” in the pandemic year. He said the challenge in the next month is deciding what to keep from that experience that has worked well, and what to let go.
“I think there will be things demanded of us going forward, some good things,” Nikolay said. “But it’s also going to be challenging for us, choosing what stays and what goes back to the way it was.”
