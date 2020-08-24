For the first time in six months, students filled the desks of Cambridge Elementary School classrooms, during a two-week summer school program in early August.
“It’s been so rewarding to see students back in our schools,” said Chris Holt, Cambridge’s elementary school principal and summer school director.
About 60 students participated in the district’s Jump Start program from Aug. 3-13, a two-week summer school course preparing elementary students for the upcoming school year.
This was the first time that students have learned in-person at the school since K-12 schools closed statewide in mid-March due to COVID-19.
Students and staff alike were excited about returning to school.
“After leaving so abruptly in March, it was great to see students back in the building,” Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said.
“The kids expressed how much they missed being at CES,” said Mariah Turenne, a Cambridge Elementary special education teacher who volunteered to teach Jump Start this summer. “(Students came to jump start with a lot of enthusiasm, as to be expected from not being in the school environment for over four months.”
The Jump Start program, which is a four hour a day summer school class, is meant to help transition students back into the routine of school, Holt said. It helps them adjust to the school schedule, check out their new classrooms, reconnect with peers and prepare for the upcoming year, Holt said.
Those transitions, Holt said, are more important than ever this year, due to the change in routine and the time students spent away from school due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Holt said the district didn’t have any COVID-19-related issues, although Holt wrote in his report to the school board Aug. 17 that CES did have one teacher who did not teach at Jump Start, because of a possible COVID-19 exposure.
“we had a teacher inform us that they may have had close contact with a person who was positive for COVID We decided to err on the side of caution and bring in another teacher for Jump Start instead of using the teacher who was originally scheduled,” Superintendent Bernie Nikola said in an email. “It did not impact the program at all and Jump Start went very well.”
But “we had no COVID-related illnesses that we are aware of over the two weeks so that was something we really wanted to see,” Nikolay said.
The Jump Start program looked different this year than previous years, Holt said, with students donning masks, socially distancing, and a host of other safety measures the district put in place.
These are the safety measures, Holt said, that all the students who return in-person this fall will experience.
Holt said the Jump Start session was a great way to test out those safety measures, to see how students reacted to them.
“We gained some experience in mask wearing, physical distancing and hand sanitizing requirements as well as teaching students proper hygiene protocols,” Nikolay said.
Turenne, one of six Jump Start teachers, said students adjusted to the changes well.
“The kids were very receptive to the new rules,” Turenne said. ”It did take some time to get used to, but I reassured them that by being in Jump Start, they had a couple of extra weeks to practice the new rules.”
The biggest surprise of Jump Start, Holt said, was how well students handled wearing masks. All students, except those in three-year-old early childhood, were required to wear them.
Holt said the masks didnt seem to limit students’ interactions with each other, or keep them from being social.
“The masks were not the issue we thought they were going to be,” Holt said.
Holt said that while the district is providing four masks for every student and staff member, most students brought their own. Covered with characters and fun patterns, Holt said he felt like students took ownership of their own masks, felt proud of wearing them, and took good care of them.
“The kids have really shown us that they’re able to do that. They can be really resilient. I’m so impressed,” Holt said.
Students also were expected to practice social distancing in and out of the classroom. That, Holt said, was a little more of a challenge during recess.
“They definitely like to gravitate to each other,” Holt said, wanting to play together, high five and be social.
But, Holt said, CES staff is trying to reinforce social distancing habits with the students. Holt told the Cambridge School Board Aug. 17 that teachers are finding creative ways to encourage social distancing, like putting hula hoops on the ground or standing on yoga mats.
Students began their Jump Start days by meeting their teacher in either the cafeteria or little theater, masking up and moving into their classrooms. Holt said students stayed in their classrooms for the entire day, the same way students will in September. Students stayed in with their small group of classmates throughout the day, he added.
“Overall, I felt like things went very smoothly and I felt safe the entire time given the extra precautions in place,” Turenne said. “I’d teach jump start again in a heartbeat.”
All in all, Holt said he “just can’t wait to see the kids again.”
“It’s just not the same (online),” Holt said. “We can be more successful in-person. That’s where the magic happens.”
