Cambridge superintendent candidate forums continue

Cambridge’s School Board is working to select a new superintendent, after finalists participated in public forums last week.
The school board announced three superintendent finalists on March 19.
They are Shannon Kilton, assistant superintendent of the Glendale-River Hills School District; Margaret Banker, superintendent of the Montello School District; and Peter Wilson, director of administrative services for the DeForest Area School District.
Current superintendent Bernie Nikolay will retire this summer.
The school board held first-round interviews March 16-18, narrowing the field from nine candidates to three. Final interviews were March 25, and the board expects to announce its choice in April.
The district held public forums with each finalist on March 22, 23 and 24. The events gave school staff, administrators and community members a chance to meet them and to ask questions.
Kilton met with community members on March 22, Banker on March 23 and Wilson on March 24.
All of the forums were moderated by search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates.
Banker
Banker has been superintendent of the Montello School District since 2017. Before that, she worked in the Madison Metropolitan School District for six years, and in Sun Prairie for 15 years.
Some of her previous roles include English teacher, library media specialist, principal, athletic coach, director of professional learning and support team coordinator.
Banker has a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education, a master’s degree in library and information science from UW-Madison and a doctoral degree (Ed.D) in educational leadership from Edgewood College.
She’s a member of the Wisconsin Department of Instruction Advisory Council for Charter Schools and is a Deeper Learning Equity Fellow.
Banker currently lives in the Madison area, but shared at the March 23 forum that she sees herself moving to Cambridge if the next superintendent. She said she sees in Cambridge a positive climate and opportunity to build relationships.
She said she has a “student-centered” approach to education.
“Kids are really at the center of who I am and what I care about,” Banker said.
Banker said she values a “growth mindset” and commitment to continually improve, and seeks to set high expectations for students while giving them the scaffolding to reach those expectations.
Banker said she‘s focused on equity, making sure students are prepared for whatever future they seek, evaluating unintended consequences and interrupting disparities of choices that school districts make.
Banker described her other core values as “relentless commitment to kids,” positive relationships, transparency and frequent communication and accountability.
She described her leadership style as “democratic,” focused on building consensus through participation, and “coaching,” and emphasized the importance of supporting staff in the district.
Banker shared her visions for transitioning into the district – including her processes for making institutional changes, plans for meeting stakeholders and building trust, and ways to improve the district while building on past progress.
Wilson
Wilson has been the director of administrative services in the Deforest Area School District since 2016.
Before that, he worked in the Stoughton and Waunakee school districts. He has previously served as a director of student services, principal of schools in both districts, athletic coach and fifth-grade teacher.
Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in social studies and elementary education from Grand Valley State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from UW-Madison and a doctor of philosophy (Ph.D) in educational leadership from UW-Madison.
He teaches leadership and special education at Cardinal Stritch University, serves on the board for the Wisconsin Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and the Wisconsin Council of Adminstrators of Special Services. Wilson is also a member of the Aspiring Superintendents Academy, and has done advocacy work for public schools at the state and federal levels.
Wilson said he’s currently working on a school business manager’s certification at UW-Whitewater, to better understand school funding.
Wilson described himself as a goal-oriented leader, who learned the value of combining education and service from his parents. Wilson grew up in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, in a small community.
“I know what Cambridge is about, I know the passion to keeping a comprehensive but successful small community school and district in place,” Wilson said.
Wilson said he’d plan to move to Cambridge as superintendent, and has visions of being part of the community and a visible leader.
He said he values goal setting and strategic planning, building on past success and preparing students for an unknown future.
And Wilson said he values social-emotional learning, serving the “whole child” and equity. He acknowledged that he has privilege in society, but sees a responsibility to “set up and create conditions...listen and empathize,” and make sure other voices are amplified.
“We are all educators of all students, of all abilities, all the time,” Wilson said.
Kilton
On March 22, Kilton shared her background, educational philosophies and core values, and answered questions from parents and community members.
Kilton grew up in Sheboygan and now lives in the Milwaukee area. She’s been an assistant superintendent in the Glendale-River Hills School District since 2016.
She began her career as a teacher in the Milwaukee public schools. She has also worked in West Bend, Appleton and Zion, Illinois. She has been a teacher, elementary and middle school principal, and assistant superintendent. She first became a principal at age 29.
Kilton attended UW-Whitewater, earning a bachelor’s degree. She also played four years of collegiate softball at UW-Whitewater. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership, and earned an educational specialist district leadership license, both from National Louis University.
She’s a member of the Aspiring Superintendents Academy, a nation-wide professional group.
Kilton said she prioritizes social-emotional learning, taking a “family first” approach with parents and staff members, and would strive to be visible and part of the community.
“You can expect to see me in your child’s classrooms, at your child’s events,” Kilton said. “I’m a visible leader and people will know me by face and by name.”
She further shared she has experience in leadership during crises and understands the need to support teachers and staff members.
Kilton listed some of her other core values as collaboration, reflective education, relationships, communication, support, and inclusion.
She spoke about the importance of serving all students and preparing them for a diverse world. While Kilton said she works in a very diverse school district now, she said equity is important in any district.
“It is our job to make sure that our students are prepared for what the world looks like outside of our communities,” Kilton said.
Her educational philosophy, Kilton said, is “we are responsible for every kid, every day, whatever it takes.”
Audience questions
All three candidates were asked by community members about their district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and what new educational practices might continue after the pandemic.
Kilton said she expects some virtual learning to continue, and practices like online professional development for staff. She added that her district’s response to COVID-19 involved planning for every possible scenario, and data tracking.
Banker said she expects districts to grapple into the future with the impacts of technology and distance learning. She said she saw students learning more deeply and said relationships have gained importance. She said her district’s response to the pandemic involved leaning on health departments and experts, research and adaptability.
Wilson said the pandemic showed him the importance of engaging students and keeping them connected to school, and making sure that families have access to technology and resources. He added that adapting to COVID-19 showed districts the importance of flexibility and clear communication.
