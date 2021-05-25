Zoning change will allow Deerfield pet daycare and boarding

A new dog and cat boarding, daycare and pet training business is closer to opening on Deerfield’s south side.
The Deerfield Village Board voted unanimously on May 24, with Tessa Dunnington absent, to update its ordinances to allow dog and cat boarding as a conditional use in a business park.
Collin and Kori Golberg said they plan to apply this week for their conditional use permit to open VIP Pet Boarding, Day Care and Training in the new Woods Edge business park off of State Highway 73.
Their permit will come back to the village board in June for final approval “and then we’re a go,” as far as local permissions, Collin Golberg said.
Realtor Sona Olson has been working with her parents, Walt and Irene Olson, to develop a portion of their longtime family farm east of State Highway 73 into the Woods Edge business park.
Olson said they are close to securing approval from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, to convert an existing private road that now serves a used car dealership, across from the proposed pet boarding site, into a public road. The village is requiring that change.
The village board on May 24 also unanimously approved a predevelopment agreement with the Olsons for the business park, but pushed off to an upcoming meeting approval of a preliminary certified survey map showing two business park lots, one of which would be the VIP Pet Boarding site.
Allowing pet boarding only as a conditional use affords the village some control, board member Scott Tebon said. If the business changes hands, the new owner would have to apply for a new permit, Tebon said.
The Golbergs told the village board they envision having up to 90 dogs at a time for daycare, and 36 dog boarding kennels that would each hold up to 2 dogs. They also said they expect to have up to 10 cat boarding kennels.
They said they won’t initially offer pet grooming but that is a future possibility.
They said the site is removed enough from residential areas, that it won’t be disturbance.
“We hope you guys feel it would be a good addition to the community, we certainly do,” Collin Golberg said. “We think it would be a useful business and provide a really good service.”
In other matters on May 24, the village board:
• Approved an ordinance change that allows apartments as small as 500 square feet. The previous minimum was 800 square feet. Tebon said that will give developers the flexibility to include smaller one-bedroom and studio units. He said there’s no current project to which the change will be applied; plans for a new apartment complex on Autumn Wood Parkway were recently revised to remove units that small. He said it brings Deerfield in line with other area communities who allow for this.
• Approved a zoning change, from industrial to commercial, for the Rail House bar at 12 S. Industrial Park Road, to allow its second floor to be converted into a residential apartment.
• Unanimously voted to select a site on West Nelson Street, across from the Deerfield Public Library and adjacent to Deerfield Fireman’s Park, to build a new village hall. The next steps include taking proposals from architects and discussing financing. The hope is to begin construction in the spring of 2022. “We’d really like to be ready next year to break some ground,” board member Gary Wieczorek said.
• Heard from Village Administrator Elizabeth McCredie, who said Deerfield should consider holding a referendum as was recently successfully passed in Cambridge, to exceed its state revenue cap to help fund the village budget. McCredie said rising Deer-Grove EMS costs, especially, financially pinched the village in 2020 and she expects that to continue. State law allows municipalities to only increase their budgets, year over year, based on their net amount of new construction from the prior year. That has squeezed the budgets of small communities like Cambridge and Deerfield, that don’t annually see significant amounts of new development.
• Continued a discussion from a recent Planning Commission meeting about more strictly enforcing building code violations and working more effectively with the local building inspector and law enforcement to do that. Wieczorek said problems include deteriorated downtown building facades and homeowners who illegally park cars and trailers on their front lawns. He said enforcement needs to especially be stepped up for a core group of property owners who haven’t heeded warnings. “They are not listening to the letters,” Wieczorek said.
• Voted to spend about $2,000 to upgrade Public Works Department computers.