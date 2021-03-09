The Cambridge girls volleyball team opened its alternate fall season with a pair of matches against Capitol Conference opponents.
On March 2 the Blue Jays traveled to Lodi where they played right to the bitter end before suffering a 3-2 loss to the host Blue Devils. The Capitol foes split the first two sets, with Cambridge winning 25-17 in the first set before Lodi won the second set 25-16.
Cambridge won the third-set thriller 26-24, but Lodi forced a decisive fifth game after taking the fourth set 25-20.
The Blue Devils won the fifth set, 15-11.
Cambridge was on the road again Monday traveling to New Glarus where they suffered a 3-0 defeat, losing 19-25, 18-25, 9-25 to the Glarner Knights.
Freshman outside hitter Saveea Freeland led the Jays’ ways ith four kills while junior setter Taylor Stenklyft handed out 15 assists.
Both sophomore Kayla Roidt and junior Mayah Holzhueter had one block while junior Emma Nottestad had a team-leading two service aces.
Up NextCambridge, which has a new coach in Breah Klemp, plays its home opener Thursday hosting New Glarus in a 6:45 p.m. start in Knoblauch Gymnasium. The Blue Jays also travel to Belleville Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. start.
