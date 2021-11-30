Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL

Deerfield boys basketball defeats Lake Mills

  • 1 min to read
Mason Bettehauser
Buy Now

Deerfield junior forward Mason Betthauser (12) scores inside during the second half of Friday’s road nonconference game against Lake Mills. The Demons won the season-opening game 55-43.

Junior guard Cal Fisher scored 22 points, helping the Demons start the season with a 55-43 victory over Lake Mills on Friday, Nov. 26.

Senior forward Dayton Lasack added 13 points, junior guard Tommy Lees and sophomore guard Martin Kimmel each scored eight points and junior forward Mason Bettehauser added four points in the win.

Tags

Recommended for you