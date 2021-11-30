DEERFIELD BOYS BASKETBALL Deerfield boys basketball defeats Lake Mills csteed csteed Author email Nov 30, 2021 3 hrs ago 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Buy Now Deerfield junior forward Mason Betthauser (12) scores inside during the second half of Friday’s road nonconference game against Lake Mills. The Demons won the season-opening game 55-43. Nate Gilbert Junior guard Cal Fisher scored 22 points, helping the Demons start the season with a 55-43 victory over Lake Mills on Friday, Nov. 26.Senior forward Dayton Lasack added 13 points, junior guard Tommy Lees and sophomore guard Martin Kimmel each scored eight points and junior forward Mason Bettehauser added four points in the win. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deerfield Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you