Cambridge baseball defeated by Wisconsin Heights and New Glarus

The Cambridge Blue Jays were shutout in a 10-0 loss to Wisconsin Heights in baseball action on Thursday, April 28.
For Cambridge (2-7 overall, 1-4 conference), freshman Keifer Parish, freshman Clayton Stenjem and senior Jace Horton all recorded two hits. Wisconsin Heights (4-3, 2-3) blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring seven runs.
The best chance for Cambridge to score came in the top of the fourth when senior Carter Brown reached third base and Parish was on first. A lineout that resulted in a double play and a strikeout ended the Blue Jay rally.
Leading hitters — C: Horton 2x3, Parish 2x3, Stenjem 2x3; WH: D. Brabender 3x3 (2B), Alder 2x3, Parman 1x2.
New Glarus 4, Cambridge 1
The Cambridge bats went quiet in a 4-1 loss to New Glarus on Tuesday, April 26.
Leyton Mihlbauer of New Glarus hit a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning, giving the Glarner Knights (3-3 overall, 2-2 conference) a 4-0 lead.
Cambridge (2-6, 1-3) looked to chip away at the lead in the bottom of the frame as freshman Clayton Stenjem and senior Jared Marty reached second and first with nobody out. A popout, a caught stealing and a strikeout ended the Blue Jays’ chance for a run.
In the fifth, sophomore Devin Schuchart hit a two-out double and then scored the lone Cambridge run after sophomore Marco Damiani hit a single. In the seventh, Schuchart and Damiani reached base on back-to-back walks, but a strikeout ended the game.
Marty pitched a complete game in the loss, striking out 11 batters with one walk.