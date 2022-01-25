17th annual Dip for Dozer approaches

As February approaches in Cambridge, so does Dip for Dozer.
The 17th annual fundraiser that invites people to jump into the frozen Lake Ripley is on Feb. 12.
Dip for Dozer was held virtually in 2021 because of COVID-19. This year, it will be held both virtually and in person.
In-person activities will be at Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, Cambridge, beginning at 11:30 a.m. with turkey bowling, ice sculpting and hot food. Dipping begins at 1 p.m. and the Lil’D Fisheree is on the ice from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To dip virtually, upload a video by Feb. 5 to Facebook Dip for Dozer 2022 or email dipfordozer@gmail.com. Videos will be shared at the event.
Jace Rindahl, who was close friends with Dustin “Dozer” Zuelsdort, for whom the event is named, is on the Dozer 52 Scholarship Foundation board and works behind the scenes to organize the dip each year.
Seeing Cambridge meet out on Lake Ripley “for a good cause is always what it’s all about,” Rindahl said. “It’s getting the people together to raise some funds so we can give back to the individuals of the community.”
Dip for Dozer is also special for Kim Zuelsdort, Dozer’s mother.
“We never imagined the Dip for Dozer would become an annual event, much less for 17 years,” Zuelsdort said.
Zuelsdort said the event “began as a fun, kind of crazy way to raise money for the Dozer 52 Football Scholarship.”
Since its start in 2004, the scholarship has funded over $183,000 to 74 students.
But Zuelsdort said the dip is about more than just raising funds.
It’s “about coming home, sharing memories and being grateful to be part of the Cambridge community,” Zuelsdort said. “That’s what makes it successful.”
Other organizations also benefit from the event.
This year, local non-profit Cambridge Farm 2 School will be offering hot food and beverages.
Proceeds from the Lil’D Fisheree will be donated to the scholarship fund in memory of David Panzer, and proceeds from the turkey bowling will be donated to Bowling Buddies in memory of Erik Biermeier.
Rindahl said organizers are taking COVID-19 precautions, like making sure people are safely distanced out on the ice.
“We’re thankful for the many volunteers who make the dip happen, the dippers and all those who’ve donated to the event,” Zuelsdort said.
For more information about Dip for Dozer or the Dozer 52 Scholarship Foundation, go to www.dipfordozer.com or call (608) 423-3241.