Following Gov. Tony Evers’ order that schools stay closed due to COVID-19, local districts are working on how to finish the year from home.
On April 16, Evers extended his Safer-at-Home order from its anticipated end date of April 24 to May 26. He said in the statement that Wisconsin schools must stay shut for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, through June 30.
Cambridge and Deerfield schools both closed on Monday, March 16. Students left on Friday, March 13 and will not return this year for in-person instruction.
Deerfield Superintendent Michelle Jensen said her priority now is giving students closure.
Because schools closed so suddenly, Jensen is concerned students won’t have a chance to celebrate all that they’ve accomplished, and make peace with this school year.
“It’s hard for students and staff, when things come to an abrupt, unplanned end,” Jensen said. “We really want to be thoughtful about closure.”
That’s especially important for seniors who are graduating and won’t return, Jensen said.
“(Students) spend 36 weeks a year in this place,” Jensen said. “It’s important for us to recognize how we close out the year.”
Both Deerfield and Cambridge administrators are weighing how to proceed with end of the year and summer events, given the new guidelines.
Superintendents received clarification over the weekend that the school closure runs through June 30, not just the last day of school for students, Jensen said.
That date lines up with the fiscal year that school districts follow, which runs from July 1 to June 30.
With this new information, Jensen and Cambridge Superintendent Bernie Nikolay both say the fate of in-person graduation and summer school are unknown.
If school buildings can’t reopen until after June 30, events like graduation and June summer school can’t happen in-person, Nikolay said.
Keith Schneider, Cambridge’s high school principal and curriculum and instruction director, told the School Board on April 20 that he’s crafting a survey to send to families about their graduation preferences.
“Whatever we come up with I’m sure won’t be as nice as a traditional, in-person June 7 event, but we’re going to do the best we possibly can for our students,” Schneider said.
Cambridge hopes to hold an in-person event later in the summer, or will do something virtually, Schneider said. That decision depends on guidelines on gathering sizes later this summer, Nikolay said.
“The uncertainty is really concerning for all of us,” Nikolay said. “We’re not able to make a decision on that yet.”
Schneider said that senior projects like Reality Day, exit interviews and senior portfolios are also up in the air. It’s too late to convert those to virtual projects, Schneider said.
Despite the uncertainty, both districts are trying to find creative ways to honor student achievements from home.
Deerfield High School is holding its winter sports awards ceremony on Facebook Live on Thursday, April 23, to honor athletes in wrestling, spirit squad, and girls and boys basketball. And Deerfield held a parade for seniors on April 17.
Schneider said that Cambridge is planning to hold some sort of virtual academic awards night before the end of the year.
Jensen said Deerfield is still waiting to make a decision about graduation, depending on public health guidelines as summer gets closer.
“It is a very, very important milestone for seniors and their families,” Jensen said. “It’s really important to us as a district... that we find a way to celebrate with them.”
The Deerfield School Board chose to keep its senior Step It Up projects intact, a senior project that involves volunteer work, trying something new or planning events for classmates. Board members last month asked administrators to find an alternative project for students who hadn’t finished, to be completed virtually.
Neither district has yet made any decisions about summer school. Nikolay said Cambridge hopes to begin in-person summer school in July or August, but is also considering offering virtual summer school for the first time ever.
Chris Holt, Cambridge’s elementary school principal and summer school director, says he’s taking planning “day by day.”
“(We’re) waiting on more reports from the DPI and of course the health department,” Holt told the School Board April 20. “(We’re) making all efforts to have some sort of summer school.”
Both Jensen and Nikolay said the governor’s announcement to keep schools closed was somewhat expected.
“It was pretty clear to me that this was going to be for the rest of the year,” Nikolay said. “I could see the writing on the wall.”
“I wasn’t surprised,” Jensen agreed. Both districts are about three weeks into distance learning programs, and those programs will continue as planned, the superintendents say.
The distance learning model was set up to last for the rest of the year, Nikolay said.
“We’ve been thinking along those lines from the beginning,” Nikolay said.
Now that the decision is made, Jensen said she’s focusing on moving forward.
“The very core of what Deerfield is, it’s about perseverance,” Jensen said. “We’ll make it through.”
