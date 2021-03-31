Cambridge, Deerfield anticipate offering in-person summer school

The Cambridge and Deerfield school districts are both expecting to hold in-person summer school this year.
Both took their summer school programs virtual in 2020, due to COVID-19. But this year, administrators say they are anticipating in-person summer school in June and July.
Superintendent Bernie Nikolay said Cambridge is planning for in-person summer classes, possibly with some virtual options, from June 7 to July 2. Classes would run five days a week. Registration will be later this spring.
Cambridge also plans to offer Jump Start, an invitation-only transition session in August. Those dates haven’t been finalized, Nikolay said.
Deerfield is also planning for in-person classes, with the first session June 14 to July 2 and a second July 5 to July 16.
Deerfield superintendent Michelle Jensen said registration will open in May.
Both Nikolay and Jensen said they will continue to follow guidance from Public Health Madison & Dane County during summer school, to ensure student safety.
Jensen said summer school will mirror in-person learning happening in schools right now. Students and teachers will likely have to wear masks and social distance. Contact tracing and following local and county case numbers will continue, she added.
“Our plan is to run our usual summer school, similar to what we would be doing right now in school,” Jensen said. “We’re looking to basically have as normal of a summer school as possible.”
Both Cambridge and Deerfield are planning to offer academic and enrichment classes, which often involve interactive activities, specific topic areas and hands-on learning.
“There will be an increased emphasis on literacy and math skill development/maintenance for students identified as most in need after more than a year of learning during the pandemic,” Nikolay said in an email.
Cambridge is also planning fun interest-based classes, and many activities will be at the district’s school farm, the Severson Learning Center, Nikolay said.
Jensen said Deerfield is considering adding summer courses for high school students, to allow them to make up credits from the 2020-21 school year. Those plans are still in the works.
Administrators said both school districts are considering offering a handful of virtual class options, if there’s student and family interest.
Jensen said that at this point, school districts have not seen a mandate for virtual options for summer school from the county health department or the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Jensen said while virtual classes may be an option this summer, if students struggled during virtual learning, and were planning to attend summer school to regain some academic ground, in-person attendance might be more beneficial.
“I don’t know if we will do anything virtually, (I’m) not quite sure if that will make sense for us, or even be really what families are looking for,” Jensen said.
Deerfield is also considering whether to offer field trips during summer school classes, as in previous years. Jensen said the district will be testing out field trips during the last quarter of the school year, and decide after that about whether they’re feasible in the summer.
Administrators from both school districts said students could find value in in-person summer school classes, both academically and socially.
Jensen added that while closing achievement gaps is important, and on people’s minds, giving students a fun, interactive way to spend their summer is also critical.
“There has to be a really healthy balance of trying to always look to see how we build skills...with the enjoyment of learning,” Jensen said.
Chris Holt, Cambridge’s summer school director and CES principal, has said in recent school board meetings that summer school can be a great opportunity for students to reconnect with school, relearn the routine of coming to classes, and build relationships with peers. This is especially true for students who may have spent long periods of time learning virtually, Holt has said.
