The Cambridge Village Board will talk further about lowering the required height of pool fences from 6 to 4 feet.
But continuing the conversation doesn’t guarantee they’ll ultimately agree to the change, some board members said.
The request to rewrite the village ordinance came to the board on May 26 from Matthew Mitchell, a homeowner in the Summer Prairie neighborhood.
The board went on to vote 6-1, with Kathy Cunningham dissenting, to draft a proposed ordinance change that will be considered at a future meeting.
The vote followed board conversation about what is a safe fence height, and arguments for and against the change.
Cunningham said she has a 6-foot fence around her pool with a self-locking gate. She said her older grandchildren, or an older neighborhood child, could easily reach over a 4-foot fence to unlock that gate.
“My grandkids, at 8, cannot reach that latch from outside the fence,” Cunningham said. A 6-foot fence is also “very difficult,” for any child to climb over, “and that’s what I would be afraid of,” Cunningham said.
Mitchell said, however, that many communities in Dane County only require a 4-foot fence. That’s “pretty standard in the area,” he said. “We would like to be in line with other communities in Dane County.”
Six feet, he suggested, may be “overkill.” He said other reasons for seeking the change include neighborhood esthetics and fence construction costs.
Village Administrator Lisa Moen said she reached out to communities around Wisconsin and received a mix of responses, that their ordinances require anywhere from a 3.5-foot to a 6-foot pool fence.
Village Board member Carla Galler, a parent of young children, said she grew up with a pool surrounded by a 6-foot fence.
“A four-foot fence is very easy for kids to access,” Galler said. “I understand the esthetics and the cost, but I think if you’re in a neighborhood of kids, you err on the side of caution.”
