Ice Cold Fireworks, a pyromusical (fireworks display choreographed to music), on Lake Koshkonong has been rescheduled due to the cold. The new date is Feb. 20.
On Feb. 11, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Sullivan reported cold weather continuing through the weekend with the coldest temperatures and winds chills expected Saturday night. According to NWS, “Wind chills as low as -35 F are possible especially across the west and northwest parts of southern Wisconsin.”
Chad Green, founder of boomfests.com and event organizer, said other than the date, the schedule will be the same, with the event opening at 5 p.m.
“I have made a lot of changes in a very short period of time,” Green said. “My goal now is to provide a fantastic show for all to enjoy. Last year has been rough on all of us and this is a way to forget about any worries and have some fun while we celebrate a great cause for our veterans.”
Parking will be available at Royce Dallman Park, 11500 N. Charley Bluff Road, in the town of Milton. Green encourages people to carpool and snowmobilers are welcome. Fireworks are scheduled to start about 6 p.m., but Green advises people to be there before dark.
Before the fireworks, Brats and hot apple cider will be available for a $5 donation and people interested in making donations are encouraged to have cash on hand.
