Some of the questions below were asked by the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent staff. Most were submitted by community members, for candidates to answer.
Current and previous elected positions
- None
Current and past community involvement
- I have been on the board of the Cambridge High School Alumni Association since 1996. And I think my advocacy on behalf of the entire community against Invenergy is well documented
Years I have resided in the Cambridge School District
- 30+years. I graduated from CHS in 1991. The Vasby family has been in the district for five generations. I did spend some time in the Village of Deerfield.
Current occupation
- Executive Staff Assistant to the Administrator's office in the Division of Public Health, Department of Health Services.
What I like best about living in the Cambridge area
- I have always told people that Cambridge is a community in the truest sense of the word. There is just a different feeling here - that we are cohesive and we all belong here.
The greatest challenge currently facing the Cambridge schools
- There are growing divides in the community that are beginning to impact our schools. I think these are the result of a larger populist movement across the nation, but they were highlighted by the challenges to education that the Covid-19 pandemic raised.
The Cambridge School District’s greatest strength
- The support of the community. I have always said that this community is as strong as it’s school district. The glue of the Community of Cambridge is the School District.
My future vision for the Cambridge School District as a citizen and an elected official
- Develop well rounded, empathetic adults who have been exposed to a wide variety of materials and viewpoints - and who have been encouraged and enabled to discuss their points of view and ideas in safe spaces. We have smart creative kids. We need to embrace and encourage that.
Why are you running for the Board of Education? If elected, what will be your priorities? What is your vision for education in this community?
- I decided to run for a seat on the school board because I believe our schools are a critical piece of what makes our community vibrant. As I’ve said many times in my opposition to Koshkonong Solar - Cambridge is more than just a handful of municipalities - its true borders are the borders of the school district. I also know that my career experience will be beneficial. I want to support new and returning teachers so that the quality of our educational system remains strong. I want to be a voice to support our LGBTQ students, gifted and talented students, and our students with disabilities.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district? Public education?
- The constant issues of state budget funding and mandates aside, there are growing divides in the community that are beginning to impact our schools. I think these are the result of a larger populist movement across the nation that were highlighted by the challenges to education that the Covid-19 pandemic raised. We have had enough upheaval, we need to get back to basics to keep the district moving forward.
Do you have sufficient time/energy to devote to this position? How much time are you planning to spend engaging in board member responsibilities?
- Yes.
Do you value public transparency of beliefs in regard to public education for school board members? One of the candidates for the school board is the creator and moderator of a private Facebook group called We The Parents of Cambridge/Deerfield organizing around 157 members around education issues. This group is not open for anyone to join and has two questions that require ‘no’ as answers to join: "Should masks be required at school?" and "Do you believe that covid vaccine should be mandatory at schools?" Is this candidate comfortable sharing publicly the issues that are discussed in that Facebook group? Will they continue to take part in the group if elected?
- My campaign page on Facebook is public. As someone who worked in the State Capitol for state elected officials - I am uncomfortable with the idea of requiring people to join a page to access information. It seems counter to my position in support of open elections and public discourse.
What do you believe is the obligation of candidates for elected office to be publicly transparent about their views on issues they will be dealing with if elected?
- Without question, transparency is a critical issue in this community. I have been transparent in my opposition to the Koshkonong Solar Plant, in my tireless support for the Cambridge Community, and in my answers to questions posed as a school board candidate.
What do you see as the major issue(s) facing your school district? Public education?
- Funding continues to be a challenge for our public schools. Districts are constantly needing to do more with less. And the party in control of the State Legislature continues to give more public money to private schools. That adversely impacts public schools. I am concerned that this continued effort to ‘defund’ public education will result in new teachers not having the professional support they need to succeed, or that needed infrastructure changes may not be possible. Despite these challenges, I am committed to help our district succeed.
What do you see as the top areas of need to support teachers? How will you support teachers?
- As the daughter of a teacher, I know first hand the challenges my mother had to face. Teaching is a demanding job. Many teachers around Wisconsin are having to do more with less - sometimes paying for supplies out of their pockets. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic has caused many of us, teachers included, to experience real trauma. I believe the district should offer as much professional and mental health support as possible to teachers and staff who choose it. I admit I have not engaged with the district’s staff on these issues, but I would like to hear from them what other support or training they would find useful.
What differentiates you from the other candidates and/or board members?
- I think my experience in, and appreciation for government is the biggest difference. I may not be intimately familiar with every aspect of the District, but I have knowledge and experience in how government entities function, where they intersect, and where they should not interfere.
What is the role of schools in teaching children about topics such as: sex education, cyber-safety, wellness, bullying, and racism?
- The district already teaches students about these topics. For instance, I have been impressed with our district’s Second Step program and the very real tools it provides to help kids stay safe. I also recently talked to my boys about students who may choose to continue to mask in schools - and why they should support those choices and not bully or embarrass them to remove their masks when they are uncomfortable to do so. I also understand there is a sub-committee tasked with reviewing our sex education protocols. I would like to be on that subcommittee to ensure that any curriculum changes are based in science.
Have you received any endorsements from any group(s)? If so, which groups?
- Not at this time. But happy to entertain them!
How will you support LGBTQ students?
- 100%. With my heart and soul and voice.
How will you support students with disabilities?
- 100%. With my heart and soul and voice.
What experience(s) do you have that would make you an effective school board member?
- My educational background is in political science and government. I have 20+ years of State service, including fourteen years working in the State Capitol for three different legislators. I have an appreciation for the different roles of each level of government, and I know how these systems are supposed to work. I also am a parent of students and athletes in the district, so I have an active interest in the success of the district. As an alumni of Cambridge High School (1991), ensuring the continued success of the school district is something that is also very important to me.