Cambridge 1906 Historic School Museum wins state award for suffrage exhibit

The 1906 Historic School Museum in Cambridge has won a Curators Award from the Wisconsin Historical Society for its exhibit on the national suffrage movement.
The Board of Curators, the Wisconsin Historical Society’s governing body, annually recognizes organizations for exceptional work consistent with the society’s mission and vision.
Two awards are being given out for work completed in 2020. The Cambridge Museum was honored for an exhibit with a budget of less than $5,000. The award for an exhibit with a budget greater than $5,000 went to the Neville Public Museum for its “Generations Gallery.”
The Cambridge award will be presented at a ceremony and reception on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. at the 1906 Historic School Museum, 213 South St.
Officials from the Board of Curators will present the award to Cambridge Historic Foundation Board President Nancy Amacher and Exhibit Curator and Board Vice President, Peg Sullivan. The event is open to the public. Following the ceremony, Sullivan will share the stories on some of the 41 local women featured in the exhibit.
“The annual Board of Curators Awards acknowledges those who have gone above and beyond to preserve and share Wisconsin history,” said Christian Overland, the Ruth and Hartley Director & CEO for the Wisconsin Historic Society. “Knowledge of the past allows us to better understand the world around us and provides useful insight for navigating today’s challenges. The organizations selected to receive awards this year each made important contributions to history that ensure future generations can access the stories of our state’s past.”
The 1906 Cambridge Historic School exhibit was researched and curated as a way to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the national suffrage movement by directly connecting it to the local community. In the museum archives, voter registration records were found for the first 41 women to vote in Cambridge. Research on each woman was included in the exhibit.
The 41 women who immediately registered and voted in the fall of 1920 were a rich mix of ages, careers, single and married, mothers and daughters, and women with and without living relatives in the Cambridge area today. Research on each woman was done using cemetery records, a genealogy website, and the Cambridge News archives. Photographs for 23 of the women were found in several sources including the high school graduation archives, business, personal, and church photo files.
Cambridge women also marched in local Fall Festival Parades from 1910 to 1913 in support of suffrage. They wore the signature white dresses in parades and women gathered prior to each parade to practice marching routines. Pictures taken of those parades were on display.
The exhibit also included a summary of the suffrage movement. On a national level there were copies of The Declaration of Sentiments and Resolutions demanding equal rights for women from the 1848 Conference in Seneca Falls, NY plus a popular list of reasons used during the period for “Why We Oppose Votes for Women.”
Also included in the exhibit, was background information on the Wisconsin suffrage referendums that repeatedly failed and the lobbying efforts to deny women the vote by the anti-temperance league.