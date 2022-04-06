 Skip to main content
Cambridge Deerfield area school board, town, village results

  • Updated

Cambridge and Deerfield-area voters cast ballots for school board and village races on April 5. The results are listed below for all contested and uncontested races. ‘I’ denotes an incumbent.

Cambridge Village Board (3 seats)

Erik Wittwer (I) 343 (25.5%)

Kris Breunig 312 (23.2%)

Paula Hollenbeck 264 (19.6%)

Rebecca Borchardt 246 (18.2%)

Timothy Phelps 176 (13.1%)

Deerfield Village Board (3 seats)

Tracy Curtis 263 (25.4%)

Arnold Evensen (I) 221 (21.4%)

Kerri Hewitt 208 (20.1%)

David Wilkinson (I) 190 (18.4%)

Gary Wieczorek (I) 152 (14.7%)

Cambridge School Board (2 seats)

Tara Vasby 1044 (32.4%)

Courtney Reed Jenkins (I) 909 (28.2%)

Angela Wurtz 735 (22.9%)

Adam Hebb  525 (16.3%)

Deerfield School Board (2 seats)

Melissa Frame (I) 538 (38.2%)

Lisa Sigurslid (I) 466 (33.1%)

Scott Michel 263 (18.7%)

Jim Seibert 138 (9.8%)

Rockdale Village Board (2 seats)

Kimberly Zuelsdorf 59 (52.2%)

Alicia Hynes (I) 53 (46.9%)

Deerfield Town Board (2 seats)

Nick Brattlie (I) 243 (52.4%)

Randy Behlke (I) 219 (47.2%)

