hot Cambridge Deerfield area school board, town, village results By Karyn Saemann ksaemann@hngnews.com Karyn Saemann Author email Apr 6, 2022 Apr 6, 2022 Updated 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cambridge and Deerfield-area voters cast ballots for school board and village races on April 5. The results are listed below for all contested and uncontested races. ‘I’ denotes an incumbent.Cambridge Village Board (3 seats)Erik Wittwer (I) 343 (25.5%)Kris Breunig 312 (23.2%)Paula Hollenbeck 264 (19.6%)Rebecca Borchardt 246 (18.2%)Timothy Phelps 176 (13.1%)Deerfield Village Board (3 seats)Tracy Curtis 263 (25.4%)Arnold Evensen (I) 221 (21.4%)Kerri Hewitt 208 (20.1%)David Wilkinson (I) 190 (18.4%)Gary Wieczorek (I) 152 (14.7%)Cambridge School Board (2 seats)Tara Vasby 1044 (32.4%)Courtney Reed Jenkins (I) 909 (28.2%)Angela Wurtz 735 (22.9%)Adam Hebb 525 (16.3%)Deerfield School Board (2 seats)Melissa Frame (I) 538 (38.2%)Lisa Sigurslid (I) 466 (33.1%)Scott Michel 263 (18.7%)Jim Seibert 138 (9.8%)Rockdale Village Board (2 seats)Kimberly Zuelsdorf 59 (52.2%)Alicia Hynes (I) 53 (46.9%)Deerfield Town Board (2 seats)Nick Brattlie (I) 243 (52.4%)Randy Behlke (I) 219 (47.2%) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karyn Saemann Author email Follow Karyn Saemann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you