Deerfield Library board presses village to proceed with building expansion

Backed by community members, the Deerfield Library Board is pushing to proceed with expanding the nearly 40-year-old library on West Nelson Street, that they say is too small and doesn’t meet modern needs.
A social media and yard sign campaign has sprung up in recent weeks, urging the Deerfield Village Board to work with the library board to advance plans presented by an architect earlier this year, at cost of up to $3.3 million.
And at a Nov. 8 village board meeting, library board members offered impassioned arguments about why a larger building would benefit the Deerfield community.
Seven library board members spoke and another dozen community members attended in support.
The current library is about 4,000 square feet. A Milwaukee architect this summer presented three scenarios for expanding it. Those ranged from adding 3,000 to 3,900 square feet, or tearing the existing building down and replacing it with a 7,900-square-foot new structure. The total cost of the various proposals ranged from $2 to $3.3 million.
Potential amenities include a 1,200-square-foot large programming room, about three times the size of an existing 400-square-foot programming room. There could also be study rooms, a centrally located circulation and staff work area, a new bank of south-facing windows overlooking Fireman’s Park, new young adult and children’s areas, new seating interspersed among expanded stacks and an outdoor patio.
Some village board members have since questioned whether the proposed cost, which was significantly higher than earlier estimates, is feasible as the village simultaneously lays plans to construct a new village hall on West Nelson Street.
In September, the village board heard from three firms vying to be hired as architect, who anticipated the cost to be $1.5 to $2.5 million. The village went on in October to contract with architectural firm Dimension IV design group of Madison.
In 2018, the library board estimated it would cost $750,000 to expand the library on its existing site with an additional 1,800 square feet.
Testimony
Speakers at the Nov 8 meeting shared personal stories of overcrowded children’s programs, a lack of quiet study space, the need for more meeting and public gathering space options, and an increasingly cramped building in general as Deerfield’s population continues to grow.
When the library was completed in 1983, the village’s population was about 1,600. Today, it’s more than 2,500, and the library draws users from surrounding townships and from as far away as Cottage Grove, which doesn’t have its own library.
Library Board President Val Thomas noted that a 2019 community survey conducted “when it became apparent that we were bursting at the seams,” showed strong local support for the expansion.
Longtime library board member and Deerfield School District Superintendent Michelle Jensen noted how the library has continued to operate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, at one point leaving materials outside its door for users to pick up.
“We really did our homework,” Jensen continued, on the conceptual plan. “We took a look at the facility we’ve got. We got feedback from this community, and we believe we put together a really good plan.”
“I think it’s fantastic that you, as a board, have decided to go forward with plans for a village hall,” Jensen added. “We really hope you’ll thoughtfully consider us as part of that conversation.”
Library board member Wendy Cole, who has lived in Deerfield for 25 years, said when her sons were small, the library was their most frequent destination.
“That’s where they met future friends, it’s where I met future friends. And because of that I started to get my books from the library and to get my gas in Deerfield,” Cole said. However, “over the years there were some programs we didn’t get to go to because they were overcrowded. If you didn’t get there by quarter to one you didn’t get in.”
Library board member Stacey Kimmel similarly said she first stepped into the library as the mother of two toddlers.
“It was the place where I learned about the community center. It was the place where I learned about a quilt guild where I could go and have time away from my toddlers,” said Kimmel, adding that as a Deerfield teacher she has long sent students to the public library in search of books and for services like tutoring.
“It’s a valuable resource for this community,” Kimmel said.
In an interview after the Nov. 8 meeting, Library Director Leah Fritsche said in additions, the library is place where people can use a computer, print and fax documents, do schoolwork and business work with free internet and find tax forms, Fritsche said. And, she said, it is a safe space.
“You know your kids can go there on their own and be fine,” she said. We serve people in many different ways; we need a building that reflects that.”
Fritsche said she was encouraged by the sentiments shared at the village meeting.
“It was just really fantastic to hear everybody’s voice,” she said.
Fritshce said concern has swirled that the proposed library expansion might not happen as the village board focuses narrowly on building a new village hall, also on West Nelson Street, abutting Deerfield Fireman’s Park.
She said there would seem to be economy of scale cost savings in hiring the same contractor to do both projects simultaneously.
“Let’s finance it together, let’s get a construction company to do both,” Fritsche said. “Let’s start having those conversations.”
Fritsche noted that in Wisconsin, library boards statutorily operate independently; the Deerfield Library Board alone has the authority to vote to proceed with the expansion, she said.
However, Fritsche continued, the library’s funding comes through the village. Yet, the village has no say in how the funds it provides are ultimately used.
“They are kind of our fiscal agent, but they’re kind of not,” Fritsche said. “They write our checks and can borrow money on our behalf.”
A library board can’t borrow money and can’t hold its own referendum to authorize a building project; it must reach out to its local municipality for that, she also said.
“That’s why we need to work together,” Fritsche said.
Village officials sought to allay concerns at the Nov. 8 meeting, pledging to invite library board members to an upcoming meeting of the village’s Municipal Needs Committee and to try to schedule a joint meeting of the library board and the village board before the end of the calendar year.
Village Board member Scott Tebon noted the village “has always been supportive of the library,” including buying a lot behind the existing site for future expansion.
Village board member Gary Wieczorek acknowledged that there might be “some unique advantages to having two building projects go on simultaneously. If the same contractor got the bid for both jobs there could certainly be some savings on both ends.”
Wieczorek said, however, it will come down to funding availability.
How to pay for the village hall “hasn’t been decided yet,” and some other critical village facility needs are on hold, he said.
“I don’t think, unfortunately, that we’ve got the money to do everything we’d like to do,” Wieczorek said.