Cambridge connector trail ribbon cutting will be in the spring

A group that’s been working to tie Cambridge into the Glacial Drumlin State Trail, via a new connector route that stretches northward from U.S. Highway 18, has secured federal non-profit status.
Steve Struss, secretary-treasurer of the Friends of the CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail, Inc., said the 501c3 status was finalized in late October with the pro-bono help of a local attorney. It allows for tax-deductible donations to be made to the group, Struss said.
The Friends of the CamRock to Glacial Drumlin Connector Trail incorporated in May and has been working the remainder of the year on becoming a federally recognized non-profit.
Meanwhile, work got underway in August on a new stretch that the group raised more than $400,000 to build. Contributions received over the past 5 years have included a wide array of county and state grants and local donations.
The route begins at an existing safe crossing at U.S. Highway 18 and England Street, goes through The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood, and up to State Farm Road via property owned by the Cambridge Foundation, to within about a mile of the state trail. At its south end it ties into an existing trail through the village of Cambridge that connects into Dane County’s CamRock County Park.
Struss said the hope had been to hold a ribbon cutting in October on the completed new stretch of path. But due delays including the discovery of a sewer pipe that had to be relocated out of the way of the path, construction is now expected to be done by mid-November. Additional delays were tied to issues with a retaining wall and poor soils, Struss said.
A ribbon cutting is now being planned for the spring, Struss said.
Struss said global supply chain disruptions have also delayed the installation of a safe crossing at State Highway 134, that will be similar to the existing crossing at U.S Highway 18. Struss said the hope is that the equipment needed for that arrives by spring.
The village and Friends group have also in recent months been addressing concerns raised by Dancing Goat Distillery, about the route past its property, which has led to some minor changes, Struss said.
Some short stretches through the Vineyards at Cambridge, that had originally been envisioned to be off-road are now on road, Struss also said. The Friends group is hopeful those stretches might in the future might again be considered to go off-road, but he said that may become less of a priority than spanning the final mile between State Farm Road and the state trail with an all off-road stretch. Discussions with property owners north of State Farm Road have been ongoing about that, he said.
Struss noted that, unlike the Glacial Drumlin State Trail that is open to snowmobiles in the winter, Cambridge’s new connector trail is only for pedestrians and non-motorized bikes.
“There will be signs to that effect,” he said.
Struss said the Friends group “is excited to see this finally coming to fruition, becoming a reality. It’s been a 4-5-year effort to get this far. We’ve got more work to do, but we’re making progress.”