Town, village of Deerfield adopt 2022 budgets

The Deerfield Village Board and Deerfield Town Board have set their 2022 budgets. The village has also approved 2022 budgets for its four tax incremental finance districts and its water utility.
Village of Deerfield
The village board on Dec. 6 approved $1.49 million in general fund spending in 2022. Its total 2022 tax levy is $1.25 million, a 0.13 percent increase over 2021.
The village portion of the 2022 tax rate, to be reflected on tax bills going in the mail this month, is $5.04 per $100,000 of assessed value, or about $756 for the owner of a $150,000 home. That’s down from a 2021 tax rate of $5.06 per $1,000, or about $759 for the owner of a $150,000 home. The village is just one portion of the tax bill, that also includes school, county and technical college portions.
The village budget includes a 12 percent increase in general government spending, a 2 percent increase in public safety spending, a 4 percent decrease in public works spending, a 12 percent increase in spending on culture and recreation and a 26 percent increase in spending for conservation and development.
The total proposed 2022 water utility budget is about $972,000, down from about $1 million in 2021. Water rates are proposed to remain unchanged.
Of the village’s four tax incremental finance districts:
• TIF 3: The village expects to end 2022 with a deficit of about $151,000 iin TIF #3. Village officials said they expect that rising property values in the downtown and surrounding area will erase that by the time this TIF district is closed out in 2026. The village has tapped TIF #3 in the past couple of years to offer building improvement grants to downtown businesses and to make downtown streetscape improvements.
• TIF 5: TIF District #5 is one of two TIF districts on the village’s south side. It runs from the west side of Highway 73 eastward toward Mud Creek. It includes Deerfield Auto Sales, 3510 State Highway 73, and the farm of longtime local family that is looking to develop it, with the most recent plans for a pet boarding business to be built there. At the end of 2022, the village expects this TIF district to run a deficit of about $1,600.
• TIF 6: TIF District #6 was created in 2019 for the expansion of Truckstar Collision Center and the reconstruction of West Nelson Street. At the end of 2020, it’s expected to carry a balance of about $7,500.
• TIF 7: TIF District #7 was created in August. It borders are essentially the same as a former village TIF District #4 that was dissolved this year. It encompasses 23.5 acres west of State Highway 73 and south of Washburn Avenue, including a strip mall containing the Pickle Tree restaurant and Brown’s Heating and Cooling and a site on Autumn Wood Parkway where Lakestone Properties, of McFarland, is building new townhouse-style apartments. At the close of 2022, it’s expected to be carrying a deficit of about $3,800.
Town of Deerfield
The Deerfield Town Board adopted its 2022 budget on Nov. 22, with about $698,000 in general spending. That’s up about 5.6 percent, or about $37,000, from about $661,00 in 2021.
The budget includes no increase in spending for fire service in 2022 and only a $500 increase for EMS. The town expects to spend about $148,000 on road and street repair in 2022, about $5,300 less than it spent in 2021. And its budget includes debt payments for a fire truck, EMS costs and repairs to Oak Park Road.