Deerfield High School student say they’re are trying to spread a message of anti-hate by founding a new student organization.
Students Jadyn Collar, Ella Perry and Wesley Christianson have chartered a DHS chapter of the non-profit organization We Are Many-United Against Hate
The organization was founded by Masood Akhtar, a Muslim-American businessman from Madison, who immigrated to the U.S. about 30 years ago. United Against Hate focuses on outreach and education, says it is devoted to inclusion, healing and anti-hate and identifies as a grass-roots organization.
Students said they were inspired to start the new chapter, because of its universal advocacy, positivity and commitment to healing, and because of a need they see in Deerfield for more connection to diversity.
Christianson said he was moved by the organization’s mission statement, which says it’s a “nonpartisan, nonprofit organization of common people -- urban and rural, spiritual and secular -- seeking equal protection for all, united against hate, bigotry and racism.”
Christianson said he appreciated how the group stands up against all types of injustice and is “against the pure causes of racism, and (promotes) educating those who are the base.”
“It’s not specific to any race, religion or creed,” agreed Lynn McDaniel, a DHS social studies teacher and advisor for the club. “I thought that would be really useful for a small community like Deerfield.”
Collar and Perry said they decided to get involved because of Deerfield’s lack of diversity.
According to U.S. Census data, Deerfield was about 92.5 percent white in 2018.
“Deerfield is such a small town we don’t really see a lot of diversity,” said Perry, adding that it’s important to help students broaden their views if they’re going to leave Deerfield after graduation to live in more diverse communities.
“In life you’re going to have to experience more diversity than in Deerfield..when you go to college, when you get a job,” Collar agreed. “If we can teach people that everyone should be equal, and you should at least have respect for them, (students) can apply that to their future plans.”
DHS principal Brett Jacobson said students approached him this summer about finding a way to spread an anti-hate message.
Jacobson said he was introduced to Akhtar recently, and “it was immediately apparent that his group’s focus, mission and vision aligned very closely,” with what DHS students were seeking.
Collar and Perry met with Akhtar in September, and the three student leaders began planning for the creation of the club. Now, they’re recruiting other students to join them; Collar said five applied in the last two weeks.
Chapters in other local schools are growing as well. McFarland and Dodgeville High Schools have also recently added United Against Hate chapters, the organization’s website says.
Collar, Perry and Christianson say planned activities include educational videos, popping into Google Meets of Deerfield elementary and middle school students, inclusion walks and yard signs with conversation starters.
Jacobson said the club also hopes to make an impact beyond the high school. It hopes to “make the whole community a little more inclusive and a more welcoming place for people of all diverse backgrounds,” he said.
Students and high school staff said the new chapter’s founding was a timely addition this year, amid the nationwide conversation about racial justice following the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis.
Perry and Christianson said the racial justice conversation happening nationally and in Wisconsin inspired them to get involved.
“It was a good time to start this, to really educate people and get the word out that there are groups against hate. It’s not just hate,” Perry said.
And the subsequent shooting of Jacob Blake of Kenosha this summer was “definitely an eye-opener for me, and made me want to take action,” Christianson said.
“It's so easy and safe to stay in our bubbles, especially now, and just talk about these issues.,” McDaniel said. “It’s so nice to see students stepping out and saying ‘okay what can we do’ and putting our feet on the ground.”
“I’ve already seen them grow a lot in the last couple months, (from) ‘I don’t know what this is’ to having some strong opinions,” McDaniel added.
McDaniel and Jacobson said it’s important that the club is all student-led. Students are organizing activities, recruiting their peers and running meetings.
“Too often we assume (we know) what this generation wants to talk about or learn about, and we may be off the mark,” McDaniel said.
In a student-led group, “what I say actually means something,” Collar said.
And yet there is a benefit to the club being organized through the school, with adult involvement, McDaniel said. That “helps students find their own voices in a safe way,” she said.
“It's just been very cool to see them run with it as quickly as this has happened,” Jacobson said. “They’ve got a lot of really good ideas.”
