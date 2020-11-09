Plans are evolving for holiday celebrations in Cambridge.
The Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cambridge Community Activities Program both said they are adapting holiday offerings this year, in light of Covid-19.
Classic ChristmasChamber President Karen Anderson last week confirmed that planned activities for Classic Christmas, which begins Dec. 4, include a business window decorating contest, a lit tree in Veterans Park put up by the Cambridge Lions Club, a late-night shopping event on Dec. 10 and a coloring contest.
The Lions Club is asking that people not gather on the night that the lights go on in the park the first week of December. Driving past or walking through the park during the month of December is encouraged.
Lions Club member Sapienza acknowledged that will feel different from the normal community gathering for the tree lighting.
“Normally, there’s hot cocoa and hundreds of kids running around beaming with excitement waiting for Santa’s arrival to town,” Sapienza said.
But due to Covid-19, “we decided it is not prudent to encourage people to gather in the park,” she said.
This year there will not be an Elf on the Shelf sale, visits with Santa at the tree-lighting, horse-drawn carriage rides and caroling, the Chamber said.
The potential to offer take-and-make gingerbread house kits, which families could pick up and make at home, is under discussion.
Lights, breakfastThe Cambridge Community Activities Program will offer its annual holiday light display in Ripley Park, N4310 Park Road, from Thanksgiving to Jan. 1. Admission to the park is free, with donations accepted.
CAP has also released details about its annual Breakfast with Santa, which will be a drive-through event on Sunday, Dec. 6 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School.
Pre-registration is required for the breakfast. The cost is $8 per person.
Families will drive through the pick-up circle at CES, grab pre-packaged craft projects, drop off letters to Santa and take a socially distanced photo with Santa. Then, they can take their breakfast home to eat.
