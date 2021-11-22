Utica Bar owners, volunteers will spend Thanksgiving Day distributing meals

The doors may be closed at Utica Bar on Thanksgiving Day, but it won’t be empty.
Volunteers are invited to the country bar and grill, located at 2167 County Highway W in Utica, west of Cambridge, to gather and assemble free Thanksgiving dinner baskets for those in need.
The meals will be packaged for pick up at the bar and delivered to those in the Cambridge, Deerfield, Stoughton and Edgerton areas.
Cindy Parmer, who co-owns the bar with Hans Lein, said it was a chance to help those who won’t see their friends or family for the holidays because of COVID.
“[This] was something we decided we wanted to do,” Parmer said.
“We’ll close that day, and staff, customers and community members will be here to make turkeys and stuffing and mashed potatoes and rolls and desserts,” Parmer added.
People can also bring in pre-made food to donate for the baskets.
Parmer and Lein began organizing holiday meals last year in December. 2020 was a difficult year, and they saw an opportunity to give to those who needed some extra support.
“Where were we in life? We weren’t really sure what to do,” Parmer said. “People felt like they couldn’t come out of their houses, people weren’t getting together.”
In its first year of making Thanksgiving baskets, Utica Bar expects to prepare 75 meals.
The volunteers are “a lot of our customers that want to help people in the community,” Parmer said.
There’s an “outpouring of gracious people,” she added.
Utica Bar’s Thanksgiving dinner baskets will be available on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25. Pick up for meals at the bar will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Delivery will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Call (608) 423-3522 to reserve meals or for more information.