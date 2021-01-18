Jan. 21
Breaded chicken patty on a bun, pizza quesadilla, mixed vegetables, baby carrots, grapes
Jan. 22
Jumbo Ravioli, pizza quesadilla, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, mandarin oranges, rice krispy treats
Jan. 25
Macaroni and cheese, bosco cheese breadstick, baby carrots, garlicky green beans, baked apples
Jan. 26
Sloppy Joe on bun, bosco cheese breadstick, baby carrots, marinara, baked beans, diced peaches
Jan. 27
Hot dog on bun, chicken nuggets, marinara, baby carrots, baked beans, pears
Jan. 28
Swedish meatballs, bosco cheese breadstick, corn, baby carrots, broccoli, pineapple tidbits
Jan. 29
Meatball sub, bosco cheese sticks, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, applesauce, mixed fruit, giant goldfish Graham
