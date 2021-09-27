The Demons earned their third win of the season with a 3-1 victory over Madison Country Day on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Deerfield won the first set 25-23 before dropping the second set 26-24. The Demons rebounded in the third set, winning 25-18 and cruising to a match win in the fourth set 25-13.
Deerfield’s record stands at 3-8 on the season.
Deerfield 1
Parkview 3
Deerfield could not overcome Parkview, falling in four sets on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Parkview looked like it was going to easily sweep the Demons, winning the first two sets, 25-15, 25-16, but Deerfield battled back to win the third set 25-21. Parkview closed the game out, winning 25-18 in the fourth set.