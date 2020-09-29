During the COVID summer, I learned the value of having something to look forward to.
A Zoom game night. A wedding or a birthday or a good dinner after a long Tuesday. Drive-through meals that someone else cooked. A chance to wear a new dress or see a friend. A sense of variety.
The socially-distanced days get long without a date circled on the calendar. And when occasions come, we have to milk them for all they’re worth.
That’s why I’m excited for Deerfield, and next week’s homecoming festivities.
It’s not going to be the same as last year, and there are emotions that come with that. But we still can anticipate some fun.
The week of my high school junior homecoming was one of the busiest weeks of my life. I turned 17, got my braces off, ate a steak for the first time in three years, dressed up like Mrs. Potts for spirit week, flew a plane, and danced the night away. I won’t forget that week.
I encourage you to make the most of this year’s festivities. Students and adults alike deserve to celebrate.
Dress up for Frozen Tundra Day. Plan your own bonfire with the s’more kits the high school is giving out. Connect with your friends. Eat some chicken barbecue. Make a sign, decorate your car and get ready to cheer for some well-deserving high school seniors.
Let’s feel the excitement and the joy of preparing. Then, let’s really enjoy it.
