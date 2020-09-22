A Deerfield-area family is thanking the community for its support after fire destroyed a large garage built by their late father, and damaged their home.
The garage built four decades ago by Harley “Buz” Bystol, who passed away in 2019, and its contents, are a total loss. A nearby outbuilding and its contents were also destroyed.
The garage had long been used by family members and friends for many purposes. It was a space to do oil changes and body work, to temporarily store things and to hold celebrations, said Harley Bystol’s daughter, Janette Bystol.
“Everyone in the family had something in there,” Bystol said.
It was a place where her father spent a lot of time, she said. Watching it burn “was like losing him all over again,” she said.
Two campers were also destroyed in the Sept. 14 blaze on Burve Road that more than a half dozen area fire departments responded to.
The family’s longtime home and other outbuildings were also damaged.
Janette Bystol is one of six siblings, who also include Jessie Albedyll and Jason, Jacob, Jaclyn and Jeffrey Bystol.
Bystol said she was working from home on Sept. 14 due to COVID-19, and her son was home in virtual school when the blaze broke out in the roughly 50-by-30-foot garage built decades ago by her father. Her mother, Mary Lu Bystol, was also home
Bystol said her brother saw smoke around 1:45 p.m. “and ran in and told us to call 9-1-1-.”
Jeff Halverson, a neighbor and former local volunteer fire chief, was the first non-family member on the scene.
“He kept us calm and assured us that everything would be okay,” Bystol said. And then, she said she remembers area fire departments arriving “one after another.”
Bystol said she appreciated the emergency turnout, knowing that a Monday afternoon is a challenging time for many volunteer firefighters to respond. She said there were definitely “familiar faces” among responders.
“You see their faces, and you know you can put your trust in them. That they are risking their lives to help save ours is just a blessing, all the way around,” she said.
“Everyone was just really supportive. We were blessed that so many people were able to respond and were able to save the house and other outbuilding,” she said. “It could have been so much worse. We are grateful for so many things that day.”
A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with the cost of rebuilding the garage, beyond what insurance covers. it is at: www.gofundme.com/f/bystol039s-devastated-by-firehelp-raise-from-ashes.
Drop-off locations are the Bank of Deerfield and Farmers & Merchants Bank in Marshall. Checks should be made payable to Mary Lu Bystol.
Bystol said family members have remained living in the house, which was temporarily without power and natural gas. She gave a special thank-you to Nickels Electric, WE Energies and United Coop “for rearranging their schedule to restore services within 48 hours.”
She also said she’s also thankful for friends and neighbors who have brought meals, water, and other necessities and for a social media “outpouring” of people offering to help with clean-up.
