Cambridge senior Mary Hommen officially signed a national letter of intent in March to play golf at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith next fall.
The UAFS Lions are an NCAA Division II public four-year school that competes in the Lone Star Conference. Hommen will be the second Cambridge golfer to compete collegiately.
Hommen is currently ranked 32nd in Wisconsin's graduating class of 2020.
During the 2019 fall season she was No. 1 golfer for the Blue Jays, voted team MVP, team co-captain and earned first-team Capitol Conference honors. The Blue Jays peaked as the No. 9 team in the state according to the Wisconsin Prep Golf Division 2 poll, winning the Rock Valley Conference title, winning all eight Rock Valley Conference mini meets and qualifying for the WIAA sectionals.
Hommen was the first Cambridge golfer to qualify and play in the WIAA State Tournament as an individual. In the State Tournament, she recorded only the seventh ace in its history (since 1972) on the 8th hole at University Ridge Golf Course.
