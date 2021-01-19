A Sun Prairie couple with professional backgrounds in home construction and dog daycare want open a dog and cat boarding, grooming and daycare business along Highway 73 on Deerfield’s south side.
Collin Golberg, who works for Veridian Homes in Madison, and Kori Golberg, who has worked for Camp K9 Pet Resort & Day Camp in Madison and is a certified dog trainer, say they hope to construct a 5,0000-square-foot kennel with an outdoor pet exercise area on the east side of State Highway 73, south of London Road.
Collin Golberg told the Deerfield Plan Commission on Jan. 18 that they are working with longtime landowners Walt and Sona Olson to purchase 2 acres for the business.
Sona and Walt Olson also spoke during the Jan. 18 virtual commission meeting.
After lengthy discussion, the Plan Commission took no action, saying they’d like the Golbergs and Olsons to return to a future meeting with more detailed information.
Plan Commission members said they’d like to see the Olsons submit a comprehensive plan for a 22-acres area, that includes the proposed pet boarding, grooming and daycare, that the family has envisioned developing as Woods Edge Commercial Park.
The 22 acres near the highway is part of nearly 400 acres of farmland, wetland and woods the Olsons have long owned and considered developing.
The proposed pet business would be adjacent to a car dealership that fronts on State Highway 73. The car dealership is on land the Olsons sold off a few years ago.
In 2019, the Olsons brought to the Plan Commission a conceptual vision for the 22-acre Woods Edge Commercial Park that they said might include commercial/manufacturing and office-type businesses.
That 2019 plan showed Wood Edge Road – that now dead-ends at the car dealership — being extended eastward and then curving to the north, ultimately crossing London Road and connecting into an existing village neighborhood at Meadow Trace. The Olsons said they envisioned residential lots, possibly estate-sized, along the wooded, picturesque winding road.
The family said in 2019 that the development plans, first conceptualized by Walt Olson more than 20 years ago, were coming up again as other business momentum appeared to be building in Deerfield. The village had recently closed an industrial park tax incremental finance (TIF) district and had begun investing those funds and funds from another still-active downtown TIF district.
The Olsons said at the time that their priorities included sustainable management of drainage in the wetland portions of the property. They said they could see setting aside some portions as conservation land, especially where the property approaches the Glacial Drumlin State Trail.
Plan commission members said on Jan. 18 that they generally see the pet boarding, grooming and daycare business as positive for Deerfield.
Commission member Arnold Evensen said he can see residents of Deerfield and surrounding communities dropping pets off for daycare as part of their daily work commute.
“I think it would be a great project for our community,” Evensen said.
But they said they are concerned about Woods Edge Commercial Park being developed piecemeal at the village’s highly visible southern gateway, without a village-approved overarching plan for what it might look like when built out, and parameters like design rules.
The commission also spent some time on Jan. 18 discussing whether the proposed business meshes with the site’s existing zoning, and whether the Golbergs might need a conditional use permit to proceed. No decision was made on that.
Commission members also said they would like to see the now-private road on the site’s north site, that would have to be extended allow for the business’ entrance, be converted to a public road.
Commission member Jeff Quamme also said plans need to laid to extend water and sewer service to the area – it only has natural gas and electrical service now.
“This can’t be piece-mealed anymore,” Quamme said. “This is the entrance to the village; it needs to look good.”
In response to a question from Sona Olson about potential village TIF funding to help with development of the area, Plan Commission Chair Scott Tebon said it is in Deerfield’s TIF District #5, created in 2008 when a grocery store was envisioned there.
Tebon said, unfortunately, that TIF district #5 hasn’t performed well financially over its lifetime and there are little to no incentive funds to offer out of it.
Sona Olson said without village TIF assistance, shouldering the cost of utility, road and other improvements could prove prohibitive.
The Plan Commission and the Olsons agreed that a good place to begin is with an old developer’s agreement for the area, completed decades ago.
“That could be the base and we could go forward from there,” Sona Olson said.
The Golbergs said they hope to finalize the land purchase from the Olsons by spring and, following any needed village approvals, to begin construction and be open by late summer.
If all goes well, Collin Golberg said they would like in the future to expand the outdoor play area eastward.
“Not now,” he said. “Two acres will give us sufficient space for the amount of dogs we anticipate at the start.”
