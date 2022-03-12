Current and previous elected positions
- I have not held any previous government elected positions and do not currently hold a government elected position.
Current and past community involvement
- My current and past community involvement would include coaching both soccer and youth baseball. For 30+ years I have volunteered in various areas at the Deerfield Firemen’s Festival.
Years I have resided in the Deerfield area
- I have been a Deerfield resident since 1986.
Occupation
- Currently I am a Supervisor Coding with UW Health. This position has given me knowledge in budgeting, staffing management and data analysis, which I feel could be beneficial when making decisions on behalf of the Village.
What I like best about living in Deerfield
- What I like best about living in Deerfield would be the people and the small-town atmosphere. Many times, have I seen Deerfield residents helping other residents that are need.
The greatest challenge currently facing Deerfield
- I think the greatest challenge currently facing Deerfield would be bringing businesses to town. I would like to see some growth in many types of business, in Deerfield.
Deerfield’s greatest strength
- Deerfield’s greatest strength would be the people of Deerfield. The people of Deerfield are supportive and passionate about what they would like to see happen within the village.
My future vision for the Deerfield area as a citizen and an elected official
- My future vision for the Deerfield area would be to see some growth in businesses, housing for elderly and improvements in various areas of town. Business growth would be beneficial by keeping money in the village. Increased and affordable housing for elderly community members. I would also like to see more transparency from the Village Board. By nature, we do not like unknowns. I recently think village residents have felt there are many ‘unknowns’ with the village hall and library, so it has been hard for residents to support both a new village hall and library. More transparency and getting the information out to residents help everyone better understand not only the needs of both projects, but what do the projects look like and what do they entail.
Anything else I would like to add
- I hope there is a way for both the village hall and library projects to be completed in a manner that does not put the village in a bad financial state. Do we lay the groundwork now for some item within these projects that may not be needed today, but may be in the future? Do we spend the little bit extra for items that will improve the longevity of the buildings and spaces? Do we look at doing these projects in phases to help decrease the impact on the resident’s taxes and the village financial state? These are just a few questions that I think may help being able to complete both projects.
- I hope to be given the opportunity to represent the village by being elected on the village board as a village trustee.