With all but one of the seven runners that were part of the WIAA Division 2 Whitewater Sectional championship team and ninth-place state squad returning, it looks to be a banner year for the Deerfield/Cambridge boys cross country team.
That is, if there are any banners to be won at all.
With the uncertainty of the 2020 fall season being completed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, just the fact that there is a season at all is music to the D/C team’s ears.
“It is, but it looks anything but normal,” said Deerfield/Cambridge co-head coach Matt Polzin, who once again will share coaching duties with Sean Currie. “We try to remind ourselves of that. We wanted a season and we’re happy to just be running. For a lot of these kids, they’re just excited to be back out and doing something again.
“We are excited about our boys and who and what we have returning; I figure every meet we go to this year, we’re going to have a chance to win.”
Headlining the list of returning runners are junior Zach Huffman and senior Jack Nikolay.
Huffman is the reigning Division 2 Whitewater Sectional champion and finished 15th at last year’s state meet, where he covered the 5,000-meter Ridges Golf Course layout in 16 minutes, 52.7 seconds. Huffman won the season-opening Palmyra-Eagle Invitational last Thursday (see related story).
“His time was the fastest by over a minute, he just did a great job on a hot day. If he’s going to reach that next level, that’s what he’s going to need to do,” said Polzin of Huffman, who was a runner-up in the Capitol South Conference.
Nikolay finished third in both the Capitol and sectional races and was the 32nd fastest runner in the D-2 field, running a 17:04.1 last November.
“Jack spent a lot of the summer injured, and, knock on wood, he seems to be coming around,” said Polzin. “He won the senior race (at Palmyra) and was fifth overall. It was a positive start.”
Also back is senior Austin Trewyn-Colvin. Trewyn-Colvin was a fourth-place Capitol finisher and joined Huffman and Nikolay as first-team all-conference, while earning a top-40 finish at state (37th, 17:08.1).
“He’s a kid that will improve as the season goes on,” said Polzin of Trewyn-Colvin.
Makhai Navarro was 12th in the conference and placed 108th (17:58.2) at state, but has decided not to go out for his senior season.
Junior Carter Brown, sophomore Kalob Kimmel and senior Kadin Matheson also represented Deerfield/Cambridge at state last fall, and again look to be key contributors.
Rounding out the D/C boys roster are seniors Liam Brown, Jonathan Jones, Riley Schneider and Nicholas Wilfong; juniors Clay Heinlein, Trevor Leto and Samuel Thompson; sophomores Tobi Arentz, Pierce Manning, Kaleb Regoli and Eric Staszak; and freshmen Cody Curtis, Martin Kimmel and Robert Thompson.
“After where we finished at state last year and having what we have coming back, (returning to state) would be the absolute goal,” said Polzin.
GIRLS
With only two returning varsity runners, it will be a rebuilding year for the Deerfield/Cambridge girls.
“We have a lot of youth,” Polzin said. “The positive is that we’re going to have them around for a couple of years.”
Junior Maggie Schmude finished eighth in the P-E Invite and is coming off an 17th-place Capitol Conference placing a year ago, while sophomore Gillian Thompson just missed being all-conference after finishing 11th.
“In the short term there’s definitely some girls that will contribute,” said Polzin.
Polzin is also looking for Mara Brown to make an immediate impact; Brown finished 13th in her first varsity race last Thursday.
“She had a really strong middle school career,” said Polzin of Brown.
Also running for the D/C girls will be seniors Kelsie Frey and Mia Pollasky; juniors Mackenzie Hunt and Erika Lund; sophomores Ilsa Lund and Kamryn Meskis; and freshman Callie Suick.
POSTSEASON?
Capitol Conference superintendents met in August and canceled conference competition for the fall of 2020. However, Polzin is still hoping to run against some, if not most, of the league’s teams.
“Eight or nine of us (in the Capitol) are still running this fall, so more of us are than not, so there’s still some talk about using that date (Oct. 17) because we all had it reserved and run against each other, if anything for the sake of having a meet,” said Polzin.
As of right now, the WIAA sectional and state events are still a possibility.
“There’s nothing official,” said Polzin, who is a member of the cross country coaches advisory committee. “I think the best idea was that they try to have sectionals — things will have to be completely redrawn because of restrictions — and while they haven’t ruled out a state meet, logistically it’ll be challenging. Like everything, it’s week-by-week.”
