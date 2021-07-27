Dane, Jefferson counties again recommend masks indoors for everyone

Public Health Madison & Dane County on Tuesday, July 27 said everyone, including those fully vaccinated for COVID-19, should return to wearing masks indoors based on new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It follows a similar recommendation issued on Monday, July 26 by the Jefferson County Health Department.
“The delta variant is spreading quickly in our community, causing an increase in cases in Dane County,” Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich. “This is why we are strongly advising that everyone ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask in indoor public spaces, and at indoor private gatherings.”
Delta is now the dominant strain of the virus in Dane County. This variant can spread to unvaccinated people easier, making it harder to avoid, a health department release said. As of July 27, the seven-day average of daily confirmed new cases in Dane County was 31.4, an increase from 7.6 just one month ago.
“These numbers serve as a reminder that this pandemic is not over and that COVID-19 still exists in our communities,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “We must continue to do what we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones, by getting vaccinated and taking simple steps like wearing a mask when needed.”
While Dane County is experiencing an upward trend in cases, currently at "moderate" community transmission level, it is not currently in the mask recommendation threshold set by the CDC, which is includes "substantial" and "high" transmission levels, the release said.
“We are taking these steps now in an effort to stay ahead of this curve,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “Being proactive will give our county the best chance of remaining at that lower transmission level and protecting people who are not vaccinated and the most vulnerable, including immunocompromised people, people over 65, and children under 12.”
The CDC’s masking recommendations also includes schools.
Also on July 27, in collaboration with The UW Pediatric Medical Advisory Group, Public Health released fall guidance for Dane County K-12 schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The two top priorities being vaccination, if eligible, and to wear a mask indoors at schools, regardless of vaccination status, officials said.
“While the most effective way to prevent transmission of COVID-19 in schools is to get vaccinated, we hope schools use this guidance to operationalize mask wearing for all teachers, students, and staff at schools, regardless of vaccination status, knowing that using these strategies together have a greater impact than any one strategy on its own,” said Heinrich.
Jefferson County
On Monday, July 26, Jefferson County similarly began recommending that everyone, including those fully vaccinated for COVID-19, return to wearing face masks. It recommended the following:
- Wear a mask in high-risk settings (indoor public places, outdoors in crowded spaces, etc.)
- Physically distance from others in public settings
- Avoid crowds, poorly ventilated areas or places where people may be sick
- Get tested if you have symptoms, or if you have had exposure to someone with COVID-19
- Quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Wash your hands often
- Monitor your health daily
- Get vaccinated for COVID-19
In a release, the Jefferson County Health Department urged those not yet vaccinated "to empower themselves with reliable and factual information on the benefits of getting the COVID-19 vaccine."
The health department said Jefferson County cases of COVID-19 "have been increasing rapidly over the past week after a period of decline that lasted longer than a month. This comes amidst reports from counties and states across the nation experiencing surges in newly reported cases, attributed to the highly transmittable delta variant of the COVID-19 virus."
Jefferson County's 7-day average of daily confirmed new cases is now at 7 per day per 100,000 individuals, up from less than one case per day a week ago. The county's 14-day total case count is 47 per 100,000, up from 19 cases in the 2 weeks prior.
And, the Jefferson County release said, the delta variant is believed to be 70 percent more infectious than the original strain of the virus.