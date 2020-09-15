With pruners and gloves, eight volunteers strolled through a vineyard nestled in a Cambridge neighborhood on Sept. 13.
They moved through vines and trellis cables, clipping bundles of blue-grey grapes and putting them in crates.
The Cambridge Winery has tapped local volunteers to help with this year’s harvest, the first majorly productive season in the vineyard’s history.
On Sept. 13, volunteers helped harvest Frontenac gris grapes, a cold-weather variety discovered at the University of Minnesota, which will be made into a copper-colored white wine.
It’s one of about ten varieties of grapes grown at the vineyard in Cambridge, owned by the Cambridge Winery and located off Kenseth Road.
The harvest began the first week of September.
Cambridge Winery owner Frank Peregrine expected volunteers to harvest about one ton of Frontenac gris alone on Sept. 13, in addition to about 5,200 pounds of Briana grapes that were harvested from the vineyard the first week in September.
The winery is still seeking volunteers for a Sept. 18 harvest, and for a late-September harvest date.
This year’s harvest is special, said Peregrine, because of the amount of fruit yield.
The vineyard was planted in 2015, Peregrine said, with certain varieties being added since then. Peregrine said it takes about five years for grape vines to produce a sizable harvest. In its fifth year of growing, Peregrine said this vineyard is full of fruit.
Peregrine said he expects the vineyard produced 20,000 pounds of grapes for the winery this year. That’s about half of all the grapes the winery will use to produce the 2020 batch of wine, Peregrine said. The winery expects to purchase another 20,000 pounds of fruit from other vendors, to be used to make over 1,200 cases of wine.
In the past, Peregrine said, the winery has only been able to harvest about ten percent of the total grapes it needs to make wine from the Cambridge vineyard.
The Cambridge Winery, founded in 2013, sells over 50 varieties of wine from Wisconsin, California and New York, out of its Madison and Cambridge locations.
Adam Rabe, a consultant working with the winery, said this year’s harvest is a significant improvement from previous years. Rabe owns Dirt Road Vineyard and Consulting, that works with five total vineyards during the growing season.
Rabe and Peregrine said the Cambridge vineyard suffered during the 2018-19 season due to a harsh winter. Peregrine said the vineyard is still bouncing back from that, but said the fruit is “coming in more than expected” this year.
The Cambridge Winery isn’t the only winery having a successful harvest this year, Peregrine said. He called 2020 “one of the best years of all time for Wisconsin grape growers.” After a rough year in 2019, Peregrine said he’s happy about the progress.
Peregrine said the vineyard has over 4,000 vines of grapes planted this year. The vineyard stretches over 23 acres total, with 12 acres planted and 9 acres ultimately producing fruit this year.
Peregrine said this vineyard is unique, because is embedded in the Cambridge community.
“There aren’t too many vineyards nestled among houses and apartments,” Peregrine said.
Doug and Kristi Baker live in a condo in The Vineyards at Cambridge neighborhood, and volunteered to help pick grapes on Sept. 13.
“It’s pretty fantastic. It’s like living in paradise,” Kristi said.
“It’s been fun to watch these grow,” Doug added.
Peregrine said he wanted to get the community involved in the harvest this year, and reached out to winery supporters to help with the grape-picking. It helped save money by not having to hire a crew, and connected more people with winery happenings.
Fellow volunteers Mary Ryan and Claire Frees said they had picked a variety of other fruits and vegetables at other businesses but liked picking grapes the best.
“We love doing this kind of stuff,” Frees said.
“You’re picking these big, beautiful clusters,” Ryan said.
After the grapes are harvested by volunteers, they’re loaded up in a trailer and transported by Rabe to a facility in Ripon, where they will be crushed and fermented. Peregrine said the fermentation process can happen in as little as one week.
For more information about volunteering, contact the winery at marketing@cambridgewinery.com.
