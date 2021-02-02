We’ve already seen a lot of data on the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But for Wisconsin municipalities, a sobering pandemic number may still be ahead. If bad enough, perhaps it will finally propel the state Legislature to rethink levy caps.
It will be another eight months before cities, towns and villages see the key annual figure from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue – their annual increase in net new construction – that will largely determine how much they can spend in 2022.
Under the state’s levy cap law, adopted in 2006 and updated in 2011, municipalities can annually increase their local tax levy based solely on how much the amount of net new construction within their borders rose the previous year.
There is a lag in the data used in the calculation. Levy caps announced this past October and used by municipalities to set their 2021 budgets were based on Jan. 1, 2020 data – when the pre-pandemic economy and construction activity were still humming along normally.
The levy cap calculation to be released in October 2021, that cities, village and towns will use to set their 2022 budgets, will be based on Jan. 1, 2021 net new construction data from the peak of the pandemic.
Whether it will show construction activity was up or down locally and statewide in 2020, and by how much, remains an unknown for now. Neither do we yet know what that will mean for local government spending in 2022.
Before the pandemic, the levy cap was already hamstringing the ability of Wisconsin municipalities to fund their budgets.
According to the Department of Revenue, municipalities across the state averaged a 1.2 percent allowed tax levy increase for 2021, based on net new construction data from Jan. 1, 2020.
In a community the size of Deerfield or Cambridge, that’s a year-over-year allowed increase of a few thousand dollars.
In a 2018 report, the Wisconsin Policy Forum noted that statewide, few cities and villages were even then seeing modest amounts of new construction, which was keeping their tax levies locked down. Between 2012 and 16, only 62 of nearly 600 cities and villages averaged new construction rates of 2 percent, the Policy Forum said, while 186 averaged 0.5% or less.
Taxpayers can’t afford a return to the double-digit annual tax levy increases that were being seen in some communities a couple of decades ago, that spurred the passage of the levy cap law. But neither can municipalities keep going on as constrained as they are now.
There are early indications of how 2020 construction activity played out.
Statewide, according to the Wisconsin Builders Association, new home construction was up 10 percent in 2020, over 2019. That may reflect a nationwide trend of urban residents fleeing to new homes in suburban and rural areas.
That’s the good news.
But while he agreed in a late December report to the Wisconsin Bankers Association that both single-family and multi-family home construction rallied in 2020, Robb Kahl, executive director of Construction Business Group, a statewide construction industry lobby, wrote that that “all major categories of nonresidential construction spending have decreased since February.”
Kahl is also the former mayor of Monona.
Nationwide, meanwhile, the total value of all new construction was up only tepidly in 2020, just 4.7 percent over 2019, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report released on Feb. 1.
Whether Wisconsin exceeds or falls short of that national average, affecting levy caps for good or bad, will have major implications for our local cities, towns and villages heading into 2022.
Meanwhile, there are also politics at play.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, a conservative state business lobby, is intent on further controlling municipal taxes via the levy cap.
WMC lists in its 2021-22 legislative agenda that it will work to “limit the growth of Wisconsin’s property tax burden, currently the fifth highest in the nation, by placing the current property tax levy limit standard in the state constitution.” It asserts that the levy cap law “limits the ability of local governments to increase property taxes while allowing for reasonable increases for new development.”
But what happens to a small Wisconsin community’s ability to fund routine costs like street repairs when its amount of new development has indefinitely stalled due to a global pandemic or other crisis?
The average Wisconsin municipality saw a levy limit increase for 2021 of just 1.2 percent. How much might that further tighten for 2022, if new development does in fact turn out to have tanked in 2020?
Wisconsin municipalities can exceed their levy cap with a referendum, and that option is being exercised locally.
On April 6, Cambridge will ask voters to annually exceed its levy cap by $95,000, in perpetuity.
Cambridge’s referendum is being spurred by rising fire and EMS costs that have led the village to cut its budget elsewhere. For the past two years, the Village board has foregone all street repairs and put off major purchases like a badly needed new snow plow in order to come in under its levy cap.
Cambridge is a small village of 1,400 residents. Should it be made to go through the expense and time required to hold a referendum just to raise a few more thousand dollars to fix a few streets and to pay its EMT’s? Those are routine costs that should be allowed to be routinely covered without additional public okay.
Rather than tightening state control by infixing the levy cap in the Wisconsin constitution, how about reforming the calculation to make it a better tool?
We need a levy cap law that protects taxpayers by reasonably reining in spending. But we also need it to work for municipalities, allowing them to cover normal annual budget needs. And we need a formula that isn’t based on one economic indicator that might fail in a crisis.
The could be a silver lining to construction activity slowing enough in 2020 to drastically tighten 2022 levy caps. If cities, towns and villages are hurt badly enough perhaps we’ll finally see movement in the state Legislature toward a better solution.
