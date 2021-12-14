College Corner Dec 14, 2021 44 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save UW-MilwaukeeThe following individuals from Cambridge are candidates for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Milwaukee:Czarianna Collins, School of Education, Master of ScienceJordan Masliah, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of ScienceMonica Muth, College of Health Sciences, Master of ScienceThe following individual from Deerfield is a candidate for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Milwaukee:Cheyanne Koran, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Madison record shop Strictly Discs to bring its collection, and a retail store, to Cambridge Deerfield students push for dress code changes Cambridge considers its future growth options Lake Mills Market sold to Hometown Grocers Dane County task force will survey rural residents on broadband Latest e-Edition Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin