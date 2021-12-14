UW-Milwaukee

The following individuals from Cambridge are candidates for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Milwaukee:

  • Czarianna Collins, School of Education, Master of Science
  • Jordan Masliah, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science
  • Monica Muth, College of Health Sciences, Master of Science

The following individual from Deerfield is a candidate for degree attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee virtual commencement exercises held on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021 in Milwaukee:

  • Cheyanne Koran, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science

