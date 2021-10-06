Cambridge Homecoming Week

Cambridge’s Homecoming week is coming up Oct. 10-16. Here are the week’s events:
Schedule:
- Float building can begin Sunday, Oct. 10.
- Pep rally for students and staff from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
- Homecoming parade at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
- Homecoming football game vs. Clinton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
- Court, parents, King and Queen will be introduced at half time of the game.
- Homecoming dance is on Saturday, Oct. 16. at the CHS small gym from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Grand march at 8 p.m. Parents may take pictures during this time.
Dress up Days:
- Monday: Country vs. Country Club
- 9th and 11th — Country Club
- 10th and 12th — Country
- Staff — either
- Tuesday: Decade Day
- 9th grade — 50s
- 10th grade — 60s
- 11th grade — 70s
- 12th grade — 80s
- Staff — 90s
- Wednesday: Color Day
- 9th grade — orange
- 10th grade — purple
- 11th grade — green
- 12th grade — red
- Staff — pink
- Thursday: USA Day
- Friday: Spirit Day