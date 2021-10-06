You have permission to edit this article.
Cambridge

Cambridge Homecoming Week

CAMBRIDGE HOMECOMING COURT
Front row: (left to right) Mallorri Buonincontro, Callie Suick, Brooke Midtlien, Taylor Stenklyft, Hannah Larson, Kate Downing, Mayah Holzhueter. Back row: (left to right) A.J. Stark, Perry Thompson, Max Heth, Sully Schlieckau, Eli Stein, Aidan Schroeder. Not pictured: Audrianne Kieler, Matthew Buckman, Trey Colts.

Cambridge’s Homecoming week is coming up Oct. 10-16. Here are the week’s events:

Schedule:

  • Float building can begin Sunday, Oct. 10.
  • Pep rally for students and staff from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
  • Homecoming parade at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
  • Homecoming football game vs. Clinton at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.
  • Court, parents, King and Queen will be introduced at half time of the game.
  • Homecoming dance is on Saturday, Oct. 16. at the CHS small gym from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Grand march at 8 p.m. Parents may take pictures during this time.

Dress up Days:

  • Monday: Country vs. Country Club
  • 9th and 11th — Country Club
  • 10th and 12th — Country
  • Staff — either
  • Tuesday: Decade Day
  • 9th grade — 50s
  • 10th grade — 60s
  • 11th grade — 70s
  • 12th grade — 80s
  • Staff — 90s
  • Wednesday: Color Day
  • 9th grade — orange
  • 10th grade — purple
  • 11th grade — green
  • 12th grade — red
  • Staff — pink
  • Thursday: USA Day
  • Friday: Spirit Day

